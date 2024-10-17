Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Saturday, October 19
Jessica Vosk Will Join HELL'S KITCHEN in December
Meet the Cast of MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Sets Broadway Dates
GYPSY Casts Rescue Dogs in the Role of 'Chowsie'
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway revival of Gypsy has announced the furry friends who will be taking the stage in the role of 'Chowsie'. Tana June and Indy, two rescues from Homeward Bound in Elkhart, Indiana. Tana June will play the role, with Indy understudying. . (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Responds to 'Offensive' Fan Edits of WICKED Movie Poster
by Joshua Wright
Wicked movie star Cynthia Erivo has voiced her frustration over fan-made alterations to the movie's promotional poster and the circulation of offensive online content.. (more...)
Hugh Jackman Adds 12 More Shows at Radio City Music Hall
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Hugh Jackman, the Academy Award nominated and Tony, GRAMMY and Golden Globe winning performer, has added 12 more shows to his run of From New York With Love at Radio City Music Hall! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets to these special concert events.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For North American Tour of ANNIE
by Stephi Wild
The complete cast has been set for the 2024-25 North American Tour of ANNIE! Learn more about the full cast here including who will be in the cast for it's New York City stop at Madison Square Garden opposite Whoopi Goldberg!. (more...)
Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams Went Off Medication Before Disappearance; Family Pleads For Help
by Joshua Wright
Authorities in South Carolina continue to search for Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway performer and Columbia, South Carolina native, who has been missing since Thursday, October 3rd. Williams, known for his roles in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, was last seen leaving his Columbia home that morning. His family reported him missing the following day, as confirmed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. . (more...)
Video: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway With Darren Criss, Helen J Shen & More
by Michael Major
Maybe Happy Ending starts previews on Broadway tonight. Watch a first look at Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, and more.
