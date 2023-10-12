Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 12th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 12, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, October 12

Gutenberg! The Musical opens on Broadway Friday, October 13

I Need That begins previews on Broadway

Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

by Bruce Glikas

Performances for the Broadway revival of SPAMALOT begin this month at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Tituss Burgess Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!

by Bruce Glikas

Tituss Burgess made his return to Broadway in the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! the Musical! BroadwayWorld was in attendance at his first performance, and you can check out photos from his first curtain call here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles. Check out photos from opening night here!. (more...)

Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour

by Joshua Wright

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the North American touring production of MRS. DOUBTFIRE, starring Broadway leading man Rob McClure! (more...)

Photos: Catch a Glimpse of the Marquee for the Renovated Palace Theatre

by Jennifer Broski

For some time now, Broadway's historic Palace Theatre has been under wraps and undergoing extensive renovations. Catch a glimpse of the new marquee here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

by Review Roundups

The National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is now underway! Read the reviews here!. (more...)

Tom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New Musical

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tom Kitt is working on a new musical with Airplane! director Jerry Zucker. . (more...)

Judy Kaye and Robert Cuccioli Will Lead Abingdon Theatre Company's Off-Broadway Premiere Of 'TIL DEATH

by Stephi Wild

Abingdon Theatre Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere production of 'Til Death written by Elizabeth Coplan and directed by Chad Austin. Learn more about the upcoming production here!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/8/23

Check out all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/8/2023.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is an Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe Award and Tony Award-winning performer who has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona – as successful on stage as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Mr. Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. His most recent Broadway appearance is in the blockbuster hit - The Music Man, opposite Sutton Foster.



The Australian native made his first major U.S. film appearance as Wolverine in the first installment of the X-Men series, a role he reprised in the enormously successful X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. He then starred as the title character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a prequel to the popular series which grossed $85 million domestically in its first weekend of release. Audiences once again saw Jackman in the popular role in the next chapter, The Wolverine, which grossed over $400 million worldwide. In 2014, Mr. Jackman and the X-Men team reunited for X-Men: Days of Future Past.



He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables in 2012. Mr. Jackman’s standout performance as Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations (Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role), and a BAFTA Award nomination.



Most recently, he was nominated for a Grammy for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the film soundtrack have broken records around the world, reaching multi-platinum status in many countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.



In 2009, Mr. Jackman hosted the 81st Annual Academy Awards, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination. He also served as host of the Tony Awards three years in a row, from 2003 to 2005, earning an Emmy for the 2004 ceremony, and an Emmy nomination for his appearance at the 2005 ceremony. Mr. Jackman starred in Logan, the then final iteration of his Wolverine character, alongside Patrick Stewart, and additional film credits include Prisoners, Shawn Levy’s Real Steel, Baz Luhrmann’s Australia, Christopher Nolan’s The Prestige, Darren Aronofsky’s The Fountain, Woody Allen’s Scoop, Deception, Someone Like You, Swordfish, Van Helsing, and Kate & Leopold, for which he received a 2002 Golden Globe nomination.



In addition, he has lent his voice to the animated features Happy Feet, Flushed Away, and Rise of the Guardians. On Broadway, Jackman recently starred as The Man in the highly acclaimed play, The River. In 2011, he made a splash on the Great White Way in his one-man show, Hugh Jackman – Back on Broadway. Jackman’s continued dedication to the Broadway community was fêted at the 2012 Tony Awards, where he received a Special Tony Award, recognizing his accomplishments as a performer and humanitarian. In 2009, Broadway audiences could see Jackman in the Keith Huff-penned A Steady Rain, starring alongside Daniel Craig. For his portrayal of the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, Jackman received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards. His additional theater credits include Carousel at Carnegie Hall; Oklahoma! at the National Theater in London, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination; Sunset Boulevard, for which he garnered Australia’s prestigious Australian Variety Artists’ ‘Mo’ Award; and Beauty and the Beast, for which he received a ‘Mo’ Award nomination.



Mr. Jackman’s career began in Australia in the independent films, Paperback Hero and Erskinville Kings. His performance in the latter earned him an Australian Film Critics’ Circle Best Actor Award and The Australian Film Institute Best Actor nomination. In 1999, he was named Australian Star of the Year at the Australian Movie Convention. Mr. Jackman was most recently seen in the role of former Senator Gary Hart, in the Jason Reitman directed film The Front Runner. He has also appeared in the feature film Bad Education, co-starring Allison Janney and Ray Romano. Mr. Jackman began a worldwide arena tour, The Man. The Music. The Show. in May 2019.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Lorna Courtney

Shane McAnally

Toby Marlow

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!