Photos: Tituss Burgess Takes First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL!

Tituss will play a limited engagement through Sunday, December 17. 

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Tituss Burgess made his return to Broadway in the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! the Musical last night, Tuesday, October 10 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He will play a limited engagement through Sunday, December 17. 

BroadwayWorld was in attendance at his first performance, and you can check out photos from his first curtain call below!

Eric Anderson returns to the role of Harold Zidler on Tuesday, December 19.

A veteran of the stage, Tituss Burgess made his Broadway debut as ‘Eddie’ in Good Vibrations and has played ‘Hal Miller’ in the original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, ’Nicely-Nicely Johnson’ in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls, and ’Sebastian’ in the original Broadway cast of The Little Mermaid. For four seasons he starred as ’Titus Andromedon’ in the hit Netflix comedy series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” receiving nominations for four consecutive Emmy Awards, a SAG Award, and two Critics’ Choice TV Awards. He reprised his role in the Netflix interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” and was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting actor. Tituss was most recently seen in the second season of the Apple TV+ musical comedy “Schmigadoon!” Previously, he starred in the Netflix films Set It Up and Dolemite Is My Name, as well as MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect. An accomplished voice actor, Tituss starred in the animated musical comedy series “Central Park” for Apple TV+, for which he was nominated for his sixth Emmy Award.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 




