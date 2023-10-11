Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

The National Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire is now underway! The production features Tony-nominated Broadway leading man Rob McClure, reprising his role as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire. McClure is joined by renowned actress and real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

Joining McClure and Lakis are Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia Hillard, Aaron Kaburick as Frank Hillard, Nik Alexander as Andre Mayem, Leo Roberts as Stuart Dunmire, Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Cody Sawyer Braverman and Axel Bernard Rimmele as Christopher Hillard, and Emerson Mae Chan and Kennedy Alexandra Pitney as Natalie Hillard.

The cast also includes David Hibbard, Alex Branton, Jonathan Hoover, Sheila Jones, Julie Kavanagh, Jodi Kimura, Marquez Linder, Alex Ringler, Bianca Rivera-Irions, Lannie Rubio, Neil Starkenberg, Joey Stone, Gina Ward, Lauryn Withnell, and Julia Yameen.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of Mrs. Doubtfire launched at Shea's Performing Arts Center in Buffalo before continuing on to play 30+ cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville and more.

What are the critics saying about the musical? Read the reviews so far below!

Patch, Nancy Sasso Janis: To say that McClure leads this cast is an understatement. As he constantly switches between Daniel and Euphegenia Doubtfire, sometimes onstage, he is a force to be reckoned with. While the actor has assistance with his innumerable quick changes, he manages them efficiently, and it is actually fun to watch. McClure is the ultimate triple threat, and also masters multiple voices as did Robin Williams and acts as his own puppeteer. He is even required to appear onstage in his underwear.

Christopher Arnott, Hartford Courant: “Mrs. Doubtfire” fires on all cylinders, including the two starring roles played by Rob McClure. The Broadway stalwart (who was also on the ground floor of “Something Rotten”) has been with every U.S. iteration of this show — in regional theater, then on Broadway and now on its first national tour. He is profoundly appealing both as the irrepressible impressionist Daniel Hillard and as Hillard’s greatest creation: Euphegenia Doubtfire, the Scottish woman he embodies so that he can spend time with his kids after his hyper enthusiasm and obliviousness to certain grown-up responsibilities screws up his marriage.

Mary Lincer, BroadwayWorld: McClure sings, acts, dances (duh); he plays two characters at the same time; he does voices (e.g. Gollum, ET, Miss Piggy, Agent Orange [that's what Spike Lee calls the 45th POTUS, who shall not be named]); he can beatbox, work puppets, and Rob McClure can change costumes, very frequently--yeah, sure, in the wings with dressers--but also in full view of the audience sometimes with the help of other characters and sometimes alone. So frequently! But you know what else? He can give focus, because this is not a one-man show, and several other performers help tell Mrs. Doubtfire's story. So Rob McClure shares the spotlight: talented, generous, and only seven more performances in DC.

Gail Golden, Buffalo Rising: Mr. McClure certainly deserved the nomination! He is a multi-talented dynamo — rapping, tapping, singing ballads, doing comedy numbers, puppeteering, doing lots of voices, and changing costumes dozens and dozens of times. This is a whirlwind of a performance and both “Daniel” and “Daniel as Mrs. Doubtfire” are genuine, sweet, funny, and zany! I hope Mr. McClure can keep up this pace for the 30 cities across the continent. We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to see his brilliant work here in Western New York!



Average Rating: 80.0% Average Rating: 80.0%





