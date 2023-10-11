Photos: Inside Opening Night of EXORCISTIC: THE ROCK MUSICAL Off-Broadway

By: Oct. 11, 2023

EXORCISTIC presented by HRS Productions and Orgasmico Theatre, premiered on October 8th and officially opened on October 10. The unauthorized parody of The Exorcist was brought back by popular demand after their sold-out run at The Three Clubs in Los Angeles.  Check out photos from opening night below!

Join the cast as they bring about horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you’ll see in a theater this year! The production brings to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band, the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and is helped by priests who try to save her. 

Book, lyrics, and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher. Lindsay Heather Pearce (Wicked and RENT) will be featured in the opening cast. Emma Hunton (Freeform's Good Trouble, Wicked, and RENT) will also star, reprising her role from the LA production. The cast includes: The Summer Set's frontman Brian Logan Dales, Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray, Bupkis), Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You) Kim Dalton (Cluelesque, Toil & Trouble) Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (A New Brain) Gabby Sanalitro (That 90’s Show) and Tyler Olshanksky.

EXORCISTIC invites the general public to explore these press photos and discover the magic that lies within. Immerse yourself in the world of EXORCISTIC and let the captivating images take you on a haunting journey that will stay with you long after the curtains have closed.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Emma Hunton

Lindsay Heather Pearce

Lindsay Heather Pearce

Emma Hunton and The Cast of "Exorcistic"

Chadd McMillan and Lindsay Heather Pearce

Lindsay Heather Pearce and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Courtney Reed and Adam Kantor

Orfeh, Cali Scolari, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Chadd McMillan

Antwayn Hopper

Orfeh and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Marissa Jaret Winokur and Emma Hunton

Adam Kantor, Orfeh, Emma Hunton, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Courtney Reed

Antwayn Hopper and Chadd McMillan

The Company of "Exorcistic" Lindsay Heather Pearce, Mitchell Gerard Johnson, Michael Shaw Fisher, Gabby Sanalitro, , Alli Miller-Fisher, Leigh Wulff, Emma Hunton, Nick Bredosky, Kim Dalton, Jesse Merlin and Chadd McMillan

The Cast of "Exorcistic" Lindsay Heather Pearce, Mitchell Gerard Johnson, Michael Shaw Fisher, Gabby Sanalitro, Leigh Wulff, Emma Hunton, Nick Bredosky, Kim Dalton, Jesse Merlin and Elmo Zapp

Chadd McMillan and Emma Hunton

Emma Hunton and Lindsay Heather Pearce

Tyler Olshansky, Emma Hunton, Lindsay Heather Pearce and Alli Miller-Fisher

Leigh Wulff and Nick Bredosky

Gabby Sanalitro and Mitchell Gerrard Johnson

Jesse Merlin, Kim Dalton and Michael Shaw Fisher

Jesse Merlin, Leigh Wulff and Michael Shaw Fisher

Michael Shaw Fisher and Alli Miller-Fisher

Michael Shaw Fisher, Alli Miller-Fisher, Emma Hunton and Chadd McMillan

Alli Miller-Fisher and Chadd McMillan

Emma Hunton and Kim Dalton

Alli Miller-Fisher, Emma Hunton and Chadd McMillan

Emma Hunton and Lindsay Heather Pearce

Emma Hunton and Lindsay Heather Pearce

Michael Williams and Lindsay Heather Pearce

Emma Hunton

Michael Shaw Fisher




