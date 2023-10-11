Tom Kitt & Jerry Zucker Are Collaborating on a New Musical

The Messenger has reported that Tom Kitt is working on a new musical with Airplane! director Jerry Zucker.

Kitt shared, "I'll tell you that it's an original musical from his genius mind. So if you know Jerry's work, you can imagine how zany and fun the show is."

The musical is not based on any of Zucker's films.

Tom Kitt is an American composer, conductor, orchestrator, and musician. For his score for the musical Next to Normal, he shared the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama with Brian Yorkey.



He has also won two Tony Awards and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Next to Normal, as well as Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations for If/Then and SpongeBob SquarePants. He has been nominated for eight Drama Desk Awards, winning one, and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album for Jagged Little Pill in 2021. Kitt's most recent Broadway show was the stage adaptation of Almost Famous.

Zucker is best known for directing films including Airplane!, Top Secret!, Ghost and more.