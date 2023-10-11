Exclusive: Get A First Look At MRS. DOUBTFIRE National Tour

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the North American touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire, starring Broadway leading man Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire and renowned actress (and real-life wife to McClure) Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard.

Out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, he creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.

As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. A hysterical and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds, Mrs. Doubtfire is the musical comedy we need right now – one that proves we’re better together.

With direction by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!

The creative team is rounded out by Choreographer Lorin Latarro, Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp, Scenic Designer David Korins, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer, Philip S. Rosenberg, Sound Design by Brian Ronan and Craig Cassidy, Hair & Wig Designer David Brian Brown, and Casting by The Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA).

MRS. DOUBTFIRE is produced by Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, LAMS Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Boyett/Miller, James L. Nederlander, Ayal Miodovnik, Sing Out Louise Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Hurwitz, Independent Presenters Network, Tim Lacyznski, Bard Theatricals, and Lucas McMahon.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

