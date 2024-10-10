Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, October 10

Our Town opens on Broadway

Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere of the new musical JUST IN TIME. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)

Lights of All Broadway Theatres to be Dimmed for Gavin Creel, Adrian Bailey & Maggie Smith

by Chloe Rabinowitz

All Broadway theatres in New York will dim their lights in honor of Adrian Bailey, Gavin Creel, and Maggie Smith.. (more...)

Photos: Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein & More GYPSY Character Portraits

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at the cast of GYPSY on Broadway in character! Check out photos of Audra McDonald and more in new character portraits here! Learn more about the Broadway revival and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the return of Next On Stage, Broadway's largest national competition for high school and college musical theatre students. Now in its fifth season, the competition aims to showcase outstanding young talent from across the country.. (more...)

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos

by Michael Major

Tickets to see Wicked the movie are now on sale, along with new photos. In honor of tickets now being available in IMAX, 3D, and standard viewing, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recreated the iconic Broadway poster art for the new film. Special early screenings on Wednesday, November 20 are also available.. (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group Launches New Home For Musical Theatre Fans

by Stephi Wild

The Really Useful Group has launched a new home for fans of music and musical theatre. The Box Five Club invites all fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to explore a world of unseen archives, behind-the-scenes moments, new videos and articles and special previews from new shows and music.. (more...)

WICKED Movie Soundtrack Available to Pre-Order; Tracklist Revealed

by Josh Sharpe

Tickets for the Wicked movie are now on sale, and pre-orders have opened for the official soundtrack album, which is set for release on November 22. The tracklist for the album has also been revealed.. (more...)

Hugh Jackman Will Perform 'From New York, With Love' Concert Series at Radio City Musical Hall

by Stephi Wild

Hugh Jackman will perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. Performances begin in January 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)

Video: WICKED Previews The Wizard & I, Dancing Through Life & More in New Trailer

by Joshua Wright

Check out an all new trailer for the Wicked movie featuring 'Popular,' 'Dancing Through Life,' 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling,' Defying Gravity,' and more.. (more...)

Victoria Clark

Other birthdays on this day include:

Bradley Whitford

Gary Beach

Jodi Benson

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!