News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 10, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, October 10
Our Town opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Tony  Award winner Jonathan Groff will return to Broadway as Bobby Darin in the world premiere  of the new musical JUST IN TIME. Learn more about the musical here!. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Lights of All Broadway Theatres to be Dimmed for Gavin Creel, Adrian Bailey & Maggie Smith
by Chloe Rabinowitz
All Broadway theatres in New York will dim their lights in honor of Adrian Bailey, Gavin Creel, and Maggie Smith.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Photos: Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein & More GYPSY Character Portraits
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the cast of GYPSY on Broadway in character! Check out photos of Audra McDonald and more in new character portraits here! Learn more about the Broadway revival and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the return of Next On Stage, Broadway's largest national competition for high school and college musical theatre students. Now in its fifth season, the competition aims to showcase outstanding young talent from across the country.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos
by Michael Major
Tickets to see Wicked the movie are now on sale, along with new photos. In honor of tickets now being available in IMAX, 3D, and standard viewing, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recreated the iconic Broadway poster art for the new film. Special early screenings on Wednesday, November 20 are also available.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group Launches New Home For Musical Theatre Fans
by Stephi Wild
The Really Useful Group has launched a new home for fans of music and musical theatre. The Box Five Club invites all fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to explore a world of unseen archives, behind-the-scenes moments, new videos and articles and special previews from new shows and music.. (more...

WICKED Movie Soundtrack Available to Pre-Order; Tracklist Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
Tickets for the Wicked movie are now on sale, and pre-orders have opened for the official soundtrack album, which is set for release on November 22. The tracklist for the album has also been revealed.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Hugh Jackman Will Perform 'From New York, With Love' Concert Series at Radio City Musical Hall
by Stephi Wild
Hugh Jackman will perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. Performances begin in January 2025. Learn more here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Video: WICKED Previews The Wizard & I, Dancing Through Life & More in New Trailer
by Joshua Wright
Check out an all new trailer for the Wicked movie featuring 'Popular,' 'Dancing Through Life,' 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling,' Defying Gravity,' and more.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Victoria Clark

Other birthdays on this day include:
Bradley Whitford
Gary Beach
Jodi Benson 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And remember the truth that once was spoken-
to love another person is to see the face of God."

- Les Miserables




Videos