Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Thursday, October 10
Jonathan Groff Will Star as Bobby Darin in New Musical JUST IN TIME on Broadway
Lights of All Broadway Theatres to be Dimmed for Gavin Creel, Adrian Bailey & Maggie Smith
Photos: Audra McDonald, Danny Burstein & More GYPSY Character Portraits
Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the return of Next On Stage, Broadway's largest national competition for high school and college musical theatre students. Now in its fifth season, the competition aims to showcase outstanding young talent from across the country.. (more...)
Photos: WICKED Movie Tickets Now On Sale; See New Photos
by Michael Major
Tickets to see Wicked the movie are now on sale, along with new photos. In honor of tickets now being available in IMAX, 3D, and standard viewing, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande recreated the iconic Broadway poster art for the new film. Special early screenings on Wednesday, November 20 are also available.. (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Really Useful Group Launches New Home For Musical Theatre Fans
by Stephi Wild
The Really Useful Group has launched a new home for fans of music and musical theatre. The Box Five Club invites all fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to explore a world of unseen archives, behind-the-scenes moments, new videos and articles and special previews from new shows and music.. (more...)
WICKED Movie Soundtrack Available to Pre-Order; Tracklist Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
Tickets for the Wicked movie are now on sale, and pre-orders have opened for the official soundtrack album, which is set for release on November 22. The tracklist for the album has also been revealed.. (more...)
Hugh Jackman Will Perform 'From New York, With Love' Concert Series at Radio City Musical Hall
by Stephi Wild
Hugh Jackman will perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. Performances begin in January 2025. Learn more here!. (more...)
Video: WICKED Previews The Wizard & I, Dancing Through Life & More in New Trailer
by Joshua Wright
Check out an all new trailer for the Wicked movie featuring 'Popular,' 'Dancing Through Life,' 'The Wizard and I,' 'What Is This Feeling,' Defying Gravity,' and more.. (more...)
Victoria Clark
Other birthdays on this day include:
Bradley Whitford
Gary Beach
Jodi Benson
