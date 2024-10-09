Submissions Open For Season 5 of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the return of Next On Stage, Broadway's largest national competition for high school and college musical theatre students. Now in its fifth season, the competition aims to showcase outstanding young talent from across the country.

In addition to returning presenter AMDA (American Musical and Dramatic Academy) and sponsor 54 Below, BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce Musical Theatre International (MTI) has signed on as one of the sponsors for Season 5.

Launched in Spring 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Next On Stage was created to provide a platform for young performers whose productions were canceled. Over the past four seasons, the competition has highlighted the voices of thousands of aspiring artists who represent the future of Broadway.

Judges for Season 5 include Courtney Reed (Aladdin, Moulin Rouge!), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls: The Musical), J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, A Chorus Line), Lesli Margherita (Matilda The Musical, Dames at Sea), and Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

The deadline to submit is October 29, 2024, by 11:59 PM ET. Videos must feature solo performances without backing vocals and should be in an audition-style format, filmed horizontally against a flat background with a steady camera.

Submissions should be around one minute in length and uploaded to YouTube as unlisted or public links (please avoid "Shorts"). High school submissions are open to individuals aged 14-18, graduating between 2025-2028, while college submissions are for those aged 18-23, graduating between 2025-2029.

This contest is open to U.S. residents only. For questions regarding eligibility, contact nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

Grand Prize Includes:

AMDA Emerging Artists Scholarship: Winners will receive a scholarship covering the full remaining tuition balance after all other financial aid is applied, redeemable toward select degree and certificate programs at AMDA College of the Performing Arts in Los Angeles and New York City. (See full contest terms and conditions)

High School Winner: Applicable to the 4-year BFA Music Theatre degree (LA), 2-year AOS Musical Theatre degree (LA), or 2-year Integrated Conservatory Certificate program (NY).

College Winner: Applicable to the same programs, with potential acceptance of up to 30 college transfer credits toward a BFA degree. College graduates may opt for a 2-year program.

MTI Standard Rental Certificate: Up to $1,000 for the winner's school to produce an upcoming MTI show.*

MTI Merchandise Package: Includes branded accessories and show-related items.

Work Session with Jimmy Larkin of The Telsey Office: An exclusive opportunity to work with a casting professional from one of Broadway's leading casting agencies.

BroadwayWorld Merch Prize Pack: Winners will receive merchandise from the BroadwayWorld Shop.

Charitable Donation: $1,000 donated to the charity of the winner's choice (subject to sponsor approval and must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization).

Top 3 Finalists Will Also Receive:

Performance Opportunity at 54 Below: Finalists will perform at the live season finale in New York City, with transportation and accommodation provided.

Broadway Show Tickets: Two tickets to a Broadway show during their NYC stay.

54 Below Show Tickets: Two tickets to a future show at 54 Below.