Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 2nd, 2023

I Need That opens on Broadway

SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC

by Michael Major

Broadway performances have been announced for the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade! Find out which shows and stars will be in attendance! (more...)

Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Arrive on Broadway in 2024

by Nicole Rosky

The Heart of Rock and Roll is coming to Broadway! The new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, will open on Broadway at The James Earl Jones Theatre.. (more...)

Sky Lakota-Lynch & More to Star in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway; Listen to the First Track 'Great Expectations' From OBC Recording

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The initial cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. See who is starring!. (more...)

Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Performance

by Bruce Glikas

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate 20 epic years of WICKED on Broadway, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. Check out exclusive photos from inside the big night!. (more...)

Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME

by Alan Henry

Get an exclusive first look at Signature Theatre's production of Ragtime, now on stage through January 7th, 2024.. (more...)

Photos: Lea Michele Makes Carnegie Hall Debut With Special Guests Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss

by Stephi Wild

Broadway, television, and acclaimed recording artist Lea Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut on October 30. Special guests at the concert included Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the Star-Studded After Party For WICKED's 20th Anniversary

by Bruce Glikas

Broadway's best gathered to celebrate Wicked's 20 epic years on Broadway on Monday night, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night, as well as the star-studded after party. Check out photos from the party here!. (more...)

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Burlesque the Musical - the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s crowd-pleasing musical sensation, Burlesque, which starred Christina Aguilera, Cher, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci - will have its World Premiere at the Manchester Opera House.. (more...)

Imelda Staunton to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium Summer 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Esteemed actor Imelda Staunton will lead a revival of Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium in summer 2024.. (more...)

The Muny Unveils 106th Season Featuring LES MISERABLES, DREAMGIRLS, WAITRESS & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Muny has revealed the seven show lineup for its 106th Season. The season, bursting with premieres, comedies, romance and magic, opens June 17, 2024 and runs through August 25, 2024.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/29/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/29/2023.. (more...)

Video: Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL

by Stephi Wild

Deborah Cox appeared on Tamron Hall to perform 'Believe In Yourself' from The Wiz, as part of Tamron Hall’s Hall-O-Ween Extravaganza. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video/Photos: THE WIZ Cast Performs 'Ease on Down the Road' For Tamron Hall's Halloween Episode

by Michael Major

The upcoming Broadway cast of The Wiz took the Tam Fam on a journey to Oz on the “Tamron Hall” Hall-O-Ween extravaganza! (more...)

Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

by Stephi Wild

Wicked officially celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last night, October 30. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big night and you can check out video footage here of the cast taking their bows and giving speeches at curtain call!. (more...)

