SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day  Parade airs on Thursday, November 23 at 8:30 A.M.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Returning for its 97th edition this year, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® will officially welcome the holiday season with an exciting lineup of Broadway shows!

For the first time in its long history, the iconic holiday tradition will begin 30 minutes early in New York and on the official national broadcast, kicking off on Thursday, November 23 at 8:30 A.M.

Every year, Broadway is put on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade stage for fans around the country to experience. The official national broadcast will include performances from “& Juliet,” “Back to the Future: The Musical,” “How To Dance In Ohio,” “Shucked,” “Spamalot," as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes. 

Stars of Broadway’s “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will also appear, acting as special live correspondents along the Parade route.

Tony nominee Ashley Park will also be joining the Muppets of Sesame Street on their float, complete with a special performance.

The 97th Macy’s Parade lineup will include 5,000 volunteers, 16 featured character balloons, 26 fantastic floats, 32 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and nine performance groups. Joining these Macy’s Parade fixtures are some of the biggest stars in music, all welcoming in Santa Claus and the holidays.

The Macy’s Parade is an all-star celebration, hosting some of the nation’s most talented and iconic performers. For the 97th Macy’s Parade, the legendary star of music, film, stage and television, Cher, will perform a new holiday hit and kick off the season at 34th Street. 

The broadcast will begin at 8:30 A.M., featuring a showstopping performance by Jon Batiste. Throughout the streets of New York City and on-board Macy’s signature floating stages will be exhilarating performances from artists including Bell Biv DeVoe; Brandy; Chicago; En Vogue; ENHYPEN; David Foster and Katharine McPhee; Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors; Jessie James Decker; Pentatonix; Paul Russell; Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith; and Manuel Turizo. U.S. Olympic Silver Medalist Jordan Chiles (Gymnastics), U.S. Paralympian Ezra Frech (Track and Field), U.S. Paralympic Gold Medalist Jessica Long (Swimming) and Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke will also join the festivities. Additional stars to be announced.



