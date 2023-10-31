Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Performance

Wicked celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last night, October 30.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 3 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Wicked Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $112
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch

Good news! Wicked had something to celebrate last night at the Gershwin Theatre. Broadway's best gathered to celebrate 20 epic years on Broadway, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. Following the very special performance, the musical's original Elphaba and Glinda, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, posed backstage with current stars, McKenzie Kurtz and Alyssa Fox, as well as other cast members and creatives. BroadwayWorld was there to snap some exclusive shots. Check out the photos below!

As we celebrate all things Wicked this week, did you know...

-WICKED’s North American and international companies have cumulatively grossed over $5.5 billion and have been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. The musical has played in 16 countries around the world and has been translated into six languages. Wicked is currently the 4th longest running production in Broadway history.

-Nearly 14 million people have seen Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway since it began performances in the fall of 2003.

-In its first decade on Broadway, Wicked remained Broadway’s highest grossing show for an unprecedented nine consecutive years.

-The Broadway production of Wicked has broken the house record at the Gershwin Theatre twenty five (25) times during the course of its run. It regularly grosses in excess of $1.8 million each week.

-WICKED has grossed a combined total of nearly $3.9 billion for its North American companies alone.

-On national tour (which has been traveling across North America for over 1,200 weeks), over 23 million people have seen Wicked.

-WICKED has won over 100 major international awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards.

-The novel “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, published in 1995, has sold 5 million copies, with 4.5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical’s success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance Photo
Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

Wicked officially celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last night, October 30. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big night and you can check out video footage here of the cast taking their bows and giving speeches at curtain call!

2
Celebrate WICKEDs 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway. Shop special 20th Anniversary souvenirs and merch in our theatre shop - including the Wicked 20th Defy Gravity Hat, the 20th Anniversary Magnet, the Wicked Pink Green Tee, and more.

3
Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKEDs 20th Anniversary! Photo
Kimber Elayne Sprawl Takes Over Our Instagram Story for WICKED's 20th Anniversary!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Kimber Elayne Sprawl takes you behind the scenes of Wicked's 20th Anniversary performance!

4
Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform For Good Photo
Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'

Wicked stars Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz appeared on GMA3 this afternoon to perform 'For Good' from the hit musical. The duo appeared on Good Morning America earlier this morning with the cast to perform 'One Short Day.' Watch the video of their performance now!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Wicked Fade Keyart Tee Wicked Fade Keyart Tee
Wicked Wizard Head Ornament Wicked Wizard Head Ornament
Wicked NYC Clock Magnet Wicked NYC Clock Magnet
Wicked Shiz Joggers Wicked Shiz Joggers

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: See Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa & More on the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary CelebrationPhotos: See Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa & More on the Red Carpet at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary PerformanceExclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Performance
Photos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi'sPhotos: Orchestrator Jonathan Tunick Receives Caricature at Sardi's
Photos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYSPhotos: Christian Slater, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, and More Honor Warren Leight at THE 24 HOUR PLAYS

Videos

Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX Video
Photos & The Harmonists From HARMONY Visit the Queens of SIX
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet Video
Original WICKED Cast and Creatives Reunite on the Green Carpet
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You