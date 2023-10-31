Exclusive Photos: Backstage With Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth at WICKED's 20th Anniversary Performance

Good news! Wicked had something to celebrate last night at the Gershwin Theatre. Broadway's best gathered to celebrate 20 epic years on Broadway, a milestone that only three other shows have ever achieved. Following the very special performance, the musical's original Elphaba and Glinda, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, posed backstage with current stars, McKenzie Kurtz and Alyssa Fox, as well as other cast members and creatives. BroadwayWorld was there to snap some exclusive shots. Check out the photos below!

As we celebrate all things Wicked this week, did you know...

-WICKED’s North American and international companies have cumulatively grossed over $5.5 billion and have been seen by over 65 million people worldwide. The musical has played in 16 countries around the world and has been translated into six languages. Wicked is currently the 4th longest running production in Broadway history.

-Nearly 14 million people have seen Wicked at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway since it began performances in the fall of 2003.

-In its first decade on Broadway, Wicked remained Broadway’s highest grossing show for an unprecedented nine consecutive years.

-The Broadway production of Wicked has broken the house record at the Gershwin Theatre twenty five (25) times during the course of its run. It regularly grosses in excess of $1.8 million each week.

-WICKED has grossed a combined total of nearly $3.9 billion for its North American companies alone.

-On national tour (which has been traveling across North America for over 1,200 weeks), over 23 million people have seen Wicked.

-WICKED has won over 100 major international awards, including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards.

-The novel “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, published in 1995, has sold 5 million copies, with 4.5 million of those sold since 2003 when the musical opened. Buoyed by the musical’s success, the novel has appeared on bestseller lists for close to two decades since its initial publication.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas