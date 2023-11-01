BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!

Performances will begin on Thursday 13 June at the Manchester Opera House.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Burlesque the Musical - the first ever stage adaptation of Steven Antin’s crowd-pleasing musical sensation, Burlesque, which starred Christina Aguilera, Cher, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci - will have its World Premiere at the Manchester Opera House.

Performances will begin on Thursday 13 June and run through until Saturday 29 June 2024. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday 8 November 2023.  Sign up for advance information and priority access to tickets at www.burlesquethemusical.com

Burlesque the Musical has a book by Steven Antin, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead.  The music and lyrics are by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane WarrenTodrick Hall & Jess Folley.

Christina Aguilera, who will serve as the Executive Producer of Burlesque the Musical, said:

"Burlesque was my first feature film — and creating the role of Ali along with co-writing the music was a part of my career that I will always cherish.  I am so happy to be reunited with Steven, this time behind-the-scenes as an Executive Producer and contributing songwriter for our new stage version.  Recreating Burlesque as a live theatre experience is something I always hoped would happen, and here we are!”

Steven Antin added, “To say that I’m excited is an understatement. ‘Peel me off the ceiling’ is more accurate. Getting Burlesque the Musical to the stage has been an ambition and a dream of mine for over 10 years.  I’m working with the best creative and producing team in the world, and we are all beyond thrilled that Christina has chosen to come on board as Executive Producer.  It’s a privilege to be working with her again. Her unrivaled experience, intuition and artistry continues to elevate everything. So exciting to be on this new journey with Xtina.”

Welcome to Burlesque the Musical, the glamorous, gritty and outrageously fun new musical based on the much-loved hit movie.

Discover a club like no other...a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers, and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.

When Ali heads to the bright lights of New York in search of her long-lost mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Among this unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers, Ali will unwittingly find her real voice, discover her talent, and find where she really, truly belongs.

Written by Steven Antin, with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, and directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is a scintillating journey of self-discovery that absolutely sizzles with songs by Christina Aguilera, Sia and Diane Warren, alongside additional songs by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley.

Burlesque is the big new musical that says life isn't fair...it's fabulous!

The full creative team for Burlesque the Musical is: Steven Antin (Book Writer), with additional material by Kate Wetherhead, Music and Lyrics by Christina Aguilera, Sia, Diane WarrenTodrick Hall & Jess Folley, Nick Winston (Director and Choreographer), Soutra Gilmour (Set Designer), Tom Curran (Musical Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ryan Dawson Laight (Costume Designer), Phil Bateman (Musical Supervisor), Chris Poon (Musical Director), Robin Antin (Creative Co-Producer/Associate Choreographer), Harry Blumenau (Casting Director), Sarah-Jane Price (Casting Associate) and Lloyd Thomas (Production Manager).  

BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL is produced by Adam PauldenSue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Steven Antin and Christina Aguilera and general managed by ADAMA Entertainment.

Further information about the show will be announced in due course.




