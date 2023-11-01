Imelda Staunton to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium Summer 2024

Deadline has reported that Imedla Staunton will lead a revival of Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium in summer 2024.

The production will be directed by Dominic Cooke, and will begin performances at the Palladium on July 6 for a strictly limited 10-week season ending September 14.

Staunton originaly signed on to play Dolly back in 2019. The show was scheduled to open in summer of 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic, and Staunton's shooting schedule for season 5 and 6 of The Crown.

In 2019, Staunton met with Jerry Herman, seeking permission to use ‘Just Leave Everything to Me,’ from the 1669 film adaptation of Hello, Dolly! sung by Barbra Streisand. Another song ‘Love, Look in My Window,’ which was added during Ethel Merman’s run as Dolly on Broadway, will also be added to the London Palladium production.

Dominic Cooke also revealed that the production is adding another Jerry Herman song, ‘Penny in My Pocket,’ which was featured in 2017 Broadway revival starring Bette Midler. The number is sung by the character Horace Vandergelder, who will be played by Andy Nyman.

Hello, Dolly! is a musical comedy that follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker in 19th century New York City. Dolly is hired by a wealthy widower named Horace Vandergelder to find him a suitable wife. However, Dolly has her own plans and schemes to marry Horace herself and become a wealthy socialite. Along the way, Dolly meddles in the romantic lives of Horace's employees and others in the city, leading to a series of hilarious and heartwarming encounters. The show explores themes of love, ambition, and the power of self-discovery.

