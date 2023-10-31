Video: The Cast of WICKED Takes a Bow at the 20th Anniversary Performance

The curtain call also featured original cast members Idina Menzel and Kirstin Chenoweth, and more.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

"Nights like this don't just happen, as we know," Winnie Holzman said on the Gershwin Theatre stage last night. "They are crafted and created and made possible by all of you... by your artistry, your energy, your integrity, your devotion to giving the audience an experience of transcendence that says that whatever is holding you back, the power of love and compassion is more powerful."

Wicked officially celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway last night, October 30. Also on hand for the curtain call were original cast members Idina Menzel and Kirstin Chenoweth, along with composer Stephen Schwartz, and more.

BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate the big night and you can check out video footage below of the cast taking their bows and giving speeches at curtain call!






