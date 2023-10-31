Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME

Now on stage through January 7th, 2024.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 3 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA
Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway Photo 4 Joy Woods, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway

Exclusive: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's RAGTIME

Get an exclusive first look at Signature Theatre's production of Ragtime, now on stage through January 7th, 2024.

Based on the novel by E. L. Doctorow, the production is directed by Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature’s Into the Woods, RENT), with music direction by Jon Kalbfleisch (Signature’s Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods), and choreography by Ashleigh King (Signature’s Which Way to the Stage, Ford’s Grace).

Ragtime has book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

The production stars Bill English (Broadway’s Anything Goes) as Father, Nkrumah Gatling (Broadway’s Camelot) as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Into the Woods) as Mother’s Younger Brother, Awa Sal Secka (Signature’s Gun and Powder) as Sarah, Bobby Smith (Signature’s No Place to Go) as Tateh, and Teal Wicks (Broadway’s The Cher Show) as Mother.

The creative team for Ragtime includes Scenic Design by Lee Savage (Signature’s Into the Woods), Costume Design by Erik Teague (Signature’s RENT), Lighting Design by Tyler Micoleau (Broadway’s Into the Woods), Sound Design by Eric Norris(Signature’s The Bridges of Madison County), and Wig Design by Anne Nesmith (Signature’s Sweeney Todd). Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Lisa Nathans is the Dialect Coach, and Dr. Amena Johnson is the EDIA Consultant/Dramaturg. Music preparation is by Scott Ninmer. Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. New York Casting is by Whitley Theatrical, Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Joey Blakely, Taryn Friend and Julia Singer are the Assistant Stage Managers, Jack Norman is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, William Yanesh is the Associate Music Director, Dominic DeSalvio is the Assistant Lighting Designer, Eliijah Thomas is the 2nd Assistant Lighting Designer, Phoenix Sweeney is the Assistant Sound Designer, and Alexander Greenberg is the Keyboard Programmer.

Ragtime is a triumphant Tony Award-winning musical portrait of America at the turn of the 20th century. The stories of three American families intertwine against the backdrop of a towering slate of historical figures. Together, through a dazzling array of musical styles from the era, they weave a stunning tapestry that reveals both the promise and prejudice of the American experience. In the tradition of Titanic, West Side Story and Into the Woods, Signature reinvents this expansive epic for its trademark intimate space.






2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur Photo
Video: Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur

As BroadwayWorld reported in the summer, TDF, one of the country's foremost not-for-profit service organizations for the performing arts, recently welcomed Deeksha Gaur to the post of Executive Director. Get to know Deeksha in the video below!

2
Video: Watch THE WIZ Cast Perform Ease on Down the Road Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ Cast Perform 'Ease on Down the Road'

The upcoming Broadway cast of The Wiz took the Tam Fam on a journey to Oz on the “Tamron Hall” Hall-O-Ween extravaganza! Check out photos and watch a video of their performance with Kyle Ramar Freeman (Lion), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Tinman), Avery Wilson (Scarecrow) and Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy)!

3
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE

Classic Stage Company's I Can Get It For You Wholesale just celebrated opening night! Check out photos from inside the festivities!

4
A BEAUTIFUL NOISEs Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Nick Fradiani takes you behind the scenes of his day at A Beautiful Noise! “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, October 31 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

From This Author - Alan Henry

Video: Get a First Look at New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American TourVideo: Get a First Look at New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'Video: HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
Video: Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' UnpluggedVideo: Watch HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform 'Opposite Attraction' Unplugged
Video: Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayVideo: Get a First Look at the Teaser Trailer for CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'For Good' From WICKED With Lizzy McAlpine
Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur Video
Meet the New Executive Director of TDF, Deeksha Gaur
Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL Video
Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You