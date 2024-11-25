Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, November 25

Eureka Day begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, November 28

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Saturday, November 30

Once Upon a Mattress closes on Broadway

Watch the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 5

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, is back! Watch the first episode here!

Video: Inside SINATRA THE MUSICAL Presentation at The Apollo

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Go inside a special reading presentation of Sinatra The Musical dazzled the audience at the historic Apollo Theatre. Following a world premiere production in the U.K., this was the first presentation of Sinatra in the United States.

10 Facts The Only WICKED Super-Fans Know

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

With everyone hyped for the premiere of the movie Wicked this month, I have been receiving a bunch of Wicked questions. I thought it might be fun to share a few fun facts about former stars of Wicked!. (more...)

WICKED Movie Soundtrack Available Now

by Josh Sharpe

Part one of the Wicked movie soundtrack is finally here! Listen to it here, but a spoiler warning is in order- some tracks include cameos that listeners may want to save until they see the movie themselves.. (more...)

WICKED Blu-ray Pre-Orders Now Available Including Limited Edition Giftset

by Josh Sharpe

Newly released listings are previewing the home video release for the Wicked movie, which will arrive in stores in either February or March of 2025. The standard 4K Ultra HD release will include the theatrical version of the film, along with a sing-along edition. . (more...)

Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, & More to Appear in MARY POPPINS ABC Special

by Josh Sharpe

ABC presents a two-night special event commemorating the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s motion picture, Mary Poppins. “Good Morning America” will also air a special performance from Broadway’s Ashley Brown, on Wednesday, Nov. 27. . (more...)

Ariana Grande Suggests Glinda Is 'In the Closet': Kristin Chenoweth Responds

by Michael Major

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth are suggesting that Glinda the Good Witch might be more than just a gay icon. While discussing the Wicked movie, Grande and Cynthia Erivo discusses Wicked fans who 'ship' Glinda and Elphaba as a romantic couple.. (more...)

Who Cameos in Part One of the WICKED Movie?

by Josh Sharpe

Now that Wicked is finally in theaters, eagle-eyed viewers have been excitedly spotting the many thrillifying cameos that grace the screen in the new film. Take a look at our guide to find out which Wicked alums appear! Major spoilers abound! . (more...)

WICKED Movie Previews Soar with $19.2 Million, Surpassing GLADIATOR II

by Josh Sharpe

The new Wicked movie has made $19.2 million in previews this week, including early screenings, some of which were hosted by Amazon for Prime members on Monday.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Rachel Zegler-Led Musical Film SPELLBOUND

by Stephi Wild

The new animated musical film Spellbound is out now on Netflix, featuring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Olga Merediz, and Javier Bardem. Read the reviews for Spellbound here!. (more...)

Video: The Avett Brothers Perform SWEPT AWAY Title Song

by Josh Sharpe

The Avett Brothers, writers of the new Broadway musical Swept Away, visited the TODAY Show on Friday to perform the title number from the show. Watch them perform the song here!. (more...)

Christina Applegate

Other birthdays on this day include:

Kevin Chamberlin

John Larroquette

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!