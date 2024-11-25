Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 25, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
This Week's Call Sheet
Monday, November 25
Watch the Premiere of Next On Stage: Season 5
Video: Inside SINATRA THE MUSICAL Presentation at The Apollo
Video: How Well Does the DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Recall Their Old Lines?
10 Facts The Only WICKED Super-Fans Know
by Jennifer Ashley Tepper
With everyone hyped for the premiere of the movie Wicked this month, I have been receiving a bunch of Wicked questions. I thought it might be fun to share a few fun facts about former stars of Wicked!. (more...)
WICKED Movie Soundtrack Available Now
by Josh Sharpe
Part one of the Wicked movie soundtrack is finally here! Listen to it here, but a spoiler warning is in order- some tracks include cameos that listeners may want to save until they see the movie themselves.. (more...)
WICKED Blu-ray Pre-Orders Now Available Including Limited Edition Giftset
by Josh Sharpe
Newly released listings are previewing the home video release for the Wicked movie, which will arrive in stores in either February or March of 2025. The standard 4K Ultra HD release will include the theatrical version of the film, along with a sing-along edition. . (more...)
Julie Andrews, Dick Van Dyke, & More to Appear in MARY POPPINS ABC Special
by Josh Sharpe
ABC presents a two-night special event commemorating the 60th anniversary of Walt Disney’s motion picture, Mary Poppins. “Good Morning America” will also air a special performance from Broadway’s Ashley Brown, on Wednesday, Nov. 27. . (more...)
Ariana Grande Suggests Glinda Is 'In the Closet': Kristin Chenoweth Responds
by Michael Major
Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth are suggesting that Glinda the Good Witch might be more than just a gay icon. While discussing the Wicked movie, Grande and Cynthia Erivo discusses Wicked fans who 'ship' Glinda and Elphaba as a romantic couple.. (more...)
Who Cameos in Part One of the WICKED Movie?
by Josh Sharpe
Now that Wicked is finally in theaters, eagle-eyed viewers have been excitedly spotting the many thrillifying cameos that grace the screen in the new film. Take a look at our guide to find out which Wicked alums appear! Major spoilers abound! . (more...)
WICKED Movie Previews Soar with $19.2 Million, Surpassing GLADIATOR II
by Josh Sharpe
The new Wicked movie has made $19.2 million in previews this week, including early screenings, some of which were hosted by Amazon for Prime members on Monday.. (more...)
Review Roundup: Rachel Zegler-Led Musical Film SPELLBOUND
by Stephi Wild
The new animated musical film Spellbound is out now on Netflix, featuring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Olga Merediz, and Javier Bardem. Read the reviews for Spellbound here!. (more...)
Video: The Avett Brothers Perform SWEPT AWAY Title Song
by Josh Sharpe
The Avett Brothers, writers of the new Broadway musical Swept Away, visited the TODAY Show on Friday to perform the title number from the show. Watch them perform the song here!. (more...)
