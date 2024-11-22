WICKED Movie Previews Soar with $19.2 Million, Surpassing GLADIATOR II

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The numbers are in for previews of the new Wicked movie. According to Variety, the movie has made $19.2 million in previews this week, including early screenings, some of which were hosted by Amazon for Prime members. $2.5 million comes from Monday showings, with $5.7 million from Wednesday advances and $11 million during standard Thursday previews. Gladiator II made $6.5 million in Thursday previews.

According to Deadline, the movie is looking to bring in somewhere between a whopping $125-$150 million during the domestic opening weekend. These numbers greatly surpass Disney's Into the Woods, which currently holds the record for the biggest box office opening of a Broadway-to-film adaptation with $31 million.

Gladiator II is tracking to earn around $60 million at the box office this weekend. The Ridley Scott-directed movie is a sequel to the 2000 hit starring Russell Crowe and there continues to be talk of Wicked and Gladiator II- known as "Glicked"- following in the footsteps of the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon of 2023.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.