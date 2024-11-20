Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, November 20

Cult of Love begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, November 21

Gypsy begins previews on Broadway

Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway

Sunday, November 24

Yellow Face closes on Broadway

McNeal closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens On Broadway Featuring the Music of The Avett Brothers

by A.A. Cristi

The new musical Swept Away hits the high seas of Broadway tonight. The new musical with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers. Did the new musical sink or sail with critics? Find out below!

Review Roundup: Is WICKED Part One Popular with Critics?

by Josh Sharpe

The Wicked movie is finally here! Reviews have begun to come in for Part One of the highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway hit. Find out what critics think of the blockbuster event!. (more...)

TAMMY FAYE To Play Final Broadway Performance in December

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Almeida Theatre production of the new musical TAMMY FAYE will play its final Broadway performance in December. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets before it plays its final show.. (more...)

Review Roundup: SHIT. MEET. FAN. Opens at MCC

by Nicole Rosky

MCC Theater is now presenting Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara. Check out what critics from the New York Times, Vulture, Deadline and more are saying about the new play.. (more...)

Jefferson Mays' One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Available to Stream Online

by Stephi Wild

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring Jefferson Mays playing over 50 roles, is now available to stream online. Learn more about where you can watch this production here!. (more...)

Jon M. Chu Gives Update On JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Film

by A.A. Cristi

While out promoting his eagerly anticipated big screen adaptation of Wicked, film director Jon M. Chu issued an update on the state of the rumored film adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/17/24 - WICKED, SUNSET BLVD. & More Top the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/17/2024.. (more...)

Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Lead BOOP! THE MUSICAL on Broadway; Full Cast Set

by Stephi Wild

BOOP! The Musical has found its cast! The Broadway production will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers in the title role, who led the cast in its world premiere production in Chicago last year. . (more...)

Ryan McCartan to Play Jay Gatsby in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ryan McCartan will play the enigmatic Jay Gatsby in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. Learn more about McCartan and the production, and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Maybe Happy Ending, the new romantic musical comedy starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen officially opened on Broadway on November 12 at the Belasco Theatre. Get a first look at footage here! . (more...)

