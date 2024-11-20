News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 20, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 20, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 20, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, November 20
Cult of Love begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, November 21
Gypsy begins previews on Broadway
Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 24
Yellow Face closes on Broadway
McNeal closes on Broadway

Review Roundup: SWEPT AWAY Opens On Broadway Featuring the Music of The Avett Brothers
by A.A. Cristi
The new musical Swept Away hits the high seas of Broadway tonight. The new musical with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers. Did the new musical sink or sail with critics? Find out below!



 

Review Roundup: Is WICKED Part One Popular with Critics?
by Josh Sharpe
The Wicked movie is finally here! Reviews have begun to come in for Part One of the highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway hit. Find out what critics think of the blockbuster event!. (more...)



 

TAMMY FAYE To Play Final Broadway Performance in December
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Almeida Theatre production of the new musical TAMMY FAYE will play its final Broadway performance in December. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets before it plays its final show.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Contest: Win A Barbra Streisand Signed Copy of FUNNY GIRL in 4K
by BWW Contests
We’ve partnered with Criterion to give away a FUNNY GIRL (1968) 4K disc autographed by star Barbra Streisand. Available to two lucky winners! Witness the birth of a movie star as Barbra Streisand makes a screen debut for the ages in this musical spectacular.. (more...

Review Roundup: SHIT. MEET. FAN. Opens at MCC
by Nicole Rosky
MCC Theater is now presenting Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara. Check out what critics from the New York Times, Vulture, Deadline and more are saying about the new play.. (more...)

Jefferson Mays' One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Available to Stream Online
by Stephi Wild
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring Jefferson Mays playing over 50 roles, is now available to stream online. Learn more about where you can watch this production here!. (more...)

Jon M. Chu Gives Update On JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Film
by A.A. Cristi
While out promoting his eagerly anticipated big screen adaptation of Wicked, film director Jon M. Chu issued an update on the state of the rumored film adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/17/24 - WICKED, SUNSET BLVD. & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/17/2024.. (more...

Jasmine Amy Rogers Will Lead BOOP! THE MUSICAL on Broadway; Full Cast Set
by Stephi Wild
BOOP! The Musical has found its cast! The Broadway production will be led by Jasmine Amy Rogers in the title role, who led the cast in its world premiere production in Chicago last year. . (more...)

Ryan McCartan to Play Jay Gatsby in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ryan McCartan will play the enigmatic Jay Gatsby in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby. Learn more about McCartan and the production, and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Maybe Happy Ending, the new romantic musical comedy starring Darren Criss and Helen J Shen officially opened on Broadway on November 12 at the Belasco Theatre. Get a first look at footage here! . (more...

Jeremy Jordan

Other birthdays on this date include:
Halley Feiffer
Jan Maxwell
Estelle Parsons 

