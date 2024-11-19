Jefferson Mays' One-Man A CHRISTMAS CAROL is Now Available to Stream Online

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, featuring Jefferson Mays playing over 50 roles, is now available to stream online.

Stream the production on Amazon Prime Video here.

This production of A Christmas Carol is directed by the acclaimed, two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey.

Mays portrays over 50 beloved characters from Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol—from Scrooge and Marley to Tiny Tim and the three Ghosts. In this new version of his acclaimed one-man show.

Jefferson Mays' one-man production of A Christmas Carol had its world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, and then came to Broadway in 2022. Read the reviews for the Broadway production here.

The show will also have a run at The Old Globe in San Diego later this year. Learn more here.