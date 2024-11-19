Jon M. Chu Gives Update On JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



While out promoting his eagerly anticipated big screen adaptation of Wicked, film director Jon M. Chu issued an update on the state of the rumored film adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Chu confirmed that work is being done on the film, telling Deadline, "We’ll see how we go. I wait until we get the script right, and I’ll wait until it feels like an urgent need – that the world needs it ‘right now’.”

Chu added that it has been "great" to work with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Chu is also currently collaborating with another Broadway composing team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, on an adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Oh, the Places You'll Go.

Also known for directing the hit comedy Crazy Rich Asians and the film adaptation of In the Heights, Chu is currently on the promotion trail for his big-budget adaptation of Wicked. Read reviews for the film here!

As BroadwayWorld last reported, Chu has been "dreaming" of directing the musical for years, which fulfilled Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group's idea to turn the musical into a "Hollywood spectacular."

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is the irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son.

The musical was the first collaboration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber (Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Cats) and lyricist Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Lion King) and blends pop, country and rock into an uplifting, technicolored story of biblical proportions.

Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his eleven brothers and the coat of many colors, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Those Canaan Days, Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door.