Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 19, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Nov. 19, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 19, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Tuesday, November 19
Swept Away opens on Broadway
Wednesday, November 20
Cult of Love begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, November 21
Gypsy begins previews on Broadway
Death Becomes Her opens on Broadway
Sunday, November 24
Yellow Face closes on Broadway
McNeal closes on Broadway

Photos: Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard & More in DEATH BECOMES HER
by Chloe Rabinowitz
DEATH BECOMES HER opens Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Get a first look at photos of the production here! 
 



 

Photos: ELF Cast Takes Opening Night Bows on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Elf the Musical officially opened on Broadway last night, November 17. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)



 

Video: TAMMY FAYE Cast Celebrates Opening Night
by Joey Mervis
Go inside opening night with the cast of Tammy Faye- the new musical at Broadway's Palace Theater.

Nick Kroll Joins the Cast of ALL IN on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Nick Kroll has joined the cast of the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. Check out the starry list of performers that he joins here.. (more...)

Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, & More Join NBC's CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER
by Josh Sharpe
In a tradition spanning over nine decades, NBC will celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City. Audiences will be treated to festive performances from an all-star lineup of musical guests.. (more...)

Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, and More Will Lead SCHMIGADOON! at the Kennedy Center
by Stephi Wild
The cast has been announced for the world premeire production of Schmigadoon! at the Kennedy Center. Learn more about who is starring in this new musical and find out how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Christy Altomare Will Lead ANASTASIA Concert Performance at Lincoln Center
by Stephi Wild
A one-night-only concert performance of Anastasia: The Musical will be held in February at Lincoln Center. Manhattan Concert Productions will present the performance as part of its Broadway Series.. (more...)

Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More to Star in SINATRA THE MUSICAL Reading at the Apollo
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A special invitation-only reading of Sinatra The Musical will be presented at the Apollo Theatre in November. Learn more about the first US presentation of the new musical!. (more...)

Video: WICKED Premieres in London with Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
by Josh Sharpe
The London premiere of Wicked is being held today, Monday, November 18, and stars of the film including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and more are in attendance to celebrate. Watch the live stream of the event now! . (more...

Video: Grey Henson, Sean Astin & More in ELF on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at footage of Grey Henson, Sean Astin, and more in Elf on Broadway! Learn more about the holiday production and Broaday and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Laura Osnes

Other birthdays on this date include:
Savion Glover
Adam Driver
Rob Ashford

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Life is painless
For the brainless."

- Wicked

  



Videos