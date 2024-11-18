Christy Altomare Will Lead ANASTASIA Concert Performance at Lincoln Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A one-night-only semi-staged concert performance of Anastasia: The Musical will be held in February at Lincoln Center. Manhattan Concert Productions will present the performance as part of its Broadway Series. The event will take place at David Geffen Hall on February 17, 2025.

Directed by Broadway veterans Sarah Hartmann and Tom Murray, the production will feature a 400-voice chorus, the renowned New York City Chamber Orchestra, and a cast led by Christy Altomare as Anya, John Bolton as Vlad, Jordan Donica as Gleb, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dmitry, Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress, and Rachel York as Countess Lily. Joining them are an exceptional ensemble featuring Alex Aquilino, Sissy Bell, Lauren Blackman, Janet Dickinson, Brett-Marco Glauser, Thomas Henke, Ken Krugman, Victoria Madden, and Shina Ann Morris.

Special featured appearances by New York City Ballet’s own principal dancers Tiler Peck as Odette in Swan Lake, Roman Mejia, and Chun Wai Chan as her Swan Lake partners, add a mesmerizing touch to this already extraordinary lineup. Audiences can expect a moving, immersive experience as the performers breathe new life into the beloved characters and rich score of Anastasia. This stellar cast promises an unforgettable performance!

From the Tony Award-winning team of Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens, Anastasia follows a young woman on a thrilling journey to uncover the truth about her past. With the help of a charming con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat, Anya races across Europe, pursued by a determined Soviet officer, in a story filled with adventure, courage, and love.

This production is part of MCP’s acclaimed Broadway Series, which brings beloved musicals to life with large ensembles, star-studded casts, and stunning orchestration. Previous performances in the series include Children of Eden, Ragtime, Titanic, The Secret Garden, Parade, Crazy for You, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, all of which have garnered widespread praise for their high-caliber talent and impressive staging.

“We are honored to bring Anastasia to the stage in such a powerful format, with an exceptional cast, orchestra, and chorus,” said Craig Arnold, MCP Founder and President. “This event celebrates not only the timelessness of Anastasia’s story but also MCP’s commitment to enriching New York’s theater community by uniting the finest talent from Broadway and beyond.”

Go to www.mcp.us/broadway-series to sign up and get early access to tickets when the presale begins on Wednesday, November 20th at 10am. General public on sale begins on Friday, November 22nd at 10am. Tickets start at $95 (excl. fees). Get 10% off groups of 10+.