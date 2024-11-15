Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Review Roundup: TAMMY FAYE Opens On Broadway
Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Arianna Rosario and More To Its National Tour
Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for OH, MARY, OUR TOWN and More
Photos: Jonathan Groff in Benefit Concert of Broadway-Bound JUST IN TIME
by Stephi Wild
Last night, Signature Theatre held a sold-out benefit concert of the upcoming new Broadway-bound musical Just In Time starring Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff as legendary singer Bobby Darin. Check out photos from the performance here!. (more...)
Photos: Build-A-Bear Launches WICKED Movie Collection
by Josh Sharpe
Build-A-Bear Workshop has collaborated with Universal Products & Experiences to launch a new line of products inspired by the film adaptation of Wicked. Take a look at photos of the lineup here!. (more...)
Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, & More Added to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup
by Josh Sharpe
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has added some of the world’s biggest music and entertainment stars to the lineup, including Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, and Billy Porter. Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola are also set to appear.. (more...)
New NYC Congestion Pricing Plan Set to Take Effect in January
by Nicole Rosky
Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to begin implementing congestion pricing in New York City by early January. We have all of the details here!. (more...)
The Estate of Chita Rivera to be Auctioned at Bonhams
by Chloe Rabinowitz
One-of-a-kind costumes, awards, photographs, and ephemera from the extraordinary career of Broadway legend Chita Rivera (1933-2024) will be auctioned online at Bonhams. . (more...)
Video: George Clooney in New Preview For GOOD NIGHT, and GOOD LUCK
by Stephi Wild
An all new preview video has been released for George Clooney-led Good Night, and Good Luck, ahead of its Broadway opening. Watch the video here and find out more about the show!. (more...)
Video: Original 'Young Nala' Makes Appearance at THE LION KING 27th Anniversary Performance
by Stephi Wild
The Lion King celebrated its 27th anniversary on Broadway. A surprise guest made an appearance in the show’s curtain call and revealed herself as Kajuana S Marie, who had created the role of Young Nala.. (more...)
