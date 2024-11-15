Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 15, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 15, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, November 14

Tammy Faye opens on Broadway

Sunday, November 17

Elf the Musical opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: TAMMY FAYE Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The story of famed evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker comes to life in a jubilant new Broadway musical starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris! The show opens tonight and the critics stopped by the newly renovated Palace Theatre to hear the gospel of Tammy! Read the reviews as they roll in!

Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Arianna Rosario and More To Its National Tour

by A.A. Cristi

The new North American tour cast of Moulin Rouge! is carting its kickline across the nation! Get a first look at the newest crop of bohemians to hit the road in the iconic jukebox love story in new photos below!

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility for OH, MARY, OUR TOWN and More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of eleven Broadway productions for the 2024-2025 season. This was the first time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 78th Annual Tony Awards. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.



Photos: Jonathan Groff in Benefit Concert of Broadway-Bound JUST IN TIME

by Stephi Wild

Last night, Signature Theatre held a sold-out benefit concert of the upcoming new Broadway-bound musical Just In Time starring Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff as legendary singer Bobby Darin. Check out photos from the performance here!. (more...)

Photos: Build-A-Bear Launches WICKED Movie Collection

by Josh Sharpe

Build-A-Bear Workshop has collaborated with Universal Products & Experiences to launch a new line of products inspired by the film adaptation of Wicked. Take a look at photos of the lineup here!. (more...)

Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, & More Added to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup

by Josh Sharpe

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has added some of the world’s biggest music and entertainment stars to the lineup, including Jennifer Hudson, Kylie Minogue, and Billy Porter. Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola are also set to appear.. (more...)

New NYC Congestion Pricing Plan Set to Take Effect in January

by Nicole Rosky

Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan to begin implementing congestion pricing in New York City by early January. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

The Estate of Chita Rivera to be Auctioned at Bonhams

by Chloe Rabinowitz

One-of-a-kind costumes, awards, photographs, and ephemera from the extraordinary career of Broadway legend Chita Rivera (1933-2024) will be auctioned online at Bonhams. . (more...)

Video: George Clooney in New Preview For GOOD NIGHT, and GOOD LUCK

by Stephi Wild

An all new preview video has been released for George Clooney-led Good Night, and Good Luck, ahead of its Broadway opening. Watch the video here and find out more about the show!. (more...)

Video: Original 'Young Nala' Makes Appearance at THE LION KING 27th Anniversary Performance

by Stephi Wild

The Lion King celebrated its 27th anniversary on Broadway. A surprise guest made an appearance in the show’s curtain call and revealed herself as Kajuana S Marie, who had created the role of Young Nala.. (more...)

