Photos: MOULIN ROUGE! Welcomes Arianna Rosario and More To Its National Tour

The new North American tour cast of Moulin Rouge! is carting its kickline across the nation! Get a first look at the newest crop of bohemians to hit the road in the iconic jukebox love story in new photos below!

The current North American tour cast is led by Arianna Rosario steps into the role of Satine with Christian Douglas as Christian, Robert Petkoff as Harold Zidler, Nick Rashad Burroughs as Toulouse-Lautrec, Andrew Brewer as The Duke of Monroth, Danny Burgos as Santiago and AK Naderer as Nini. Rayven Bailey, Nathan Fister, Collin Heyward, Charizma Lawrence, Meghan Manning, Jeff Sullivan and Carmella Taitt also join the company, in addition to Max Heitmann, Renee Marie Titus, Amar Atkins, Carina R. Avila, Eric Allen Boyd, Rhys Carr, Jada Simone Clark, Darius Crenshaw, Nicolas De La Vega, Jimena Flores Sanchez, Tommy Gedrich, Nathaniel Hunt, Kal Kalil, Katie Lombardo, Melissa Hunter McCann, Connor McRory, Luke Monday, Tanisha Moore, Kenneth Michael Murray, Elyse Niederee, Omar Nieves, Jordan Vasquez and Jerald Vincent.

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular … Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy/MurphyMade