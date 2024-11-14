Review Roundup: TAMMY FAYE Opens On Broadway

The story of famed evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker comes to life in a jubilant new Broadway musical starring Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris! The show opens tonight and the critics stopped by the newly renovated Palace Theatre to hear the gospel of Tammy! Read the reviews as they roll in!

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It’s the 1970s. As satellites broadcast brand-new cable programming into American homes, millions fall in love with Tammy Faye Bakker – the charismatic wife of pastor Jim Bakker. Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith. But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Featuring a score by Elton John, with lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham, and directed by Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

Elisabeth Vincentelli, The New York Times: But after that teasing introduction, Tammy Faye’s signature Kabuki facade barely figures in the disjointed, strangely bland musical that opened on Thursday at the newly renovated Palace Theater. It is laudable that the show’s composer, Elton John; lyricist, Jake Shears (of Scissor Sisters); book writer, James Graham; and director, Rupert Goold, tried to go behind the mask of this complicated, outsize woman, whose public persona was shaped by and for television. The problem is that they ended up making her smaller than life.