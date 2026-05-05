Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 5, 2026- LIBERATION Wins 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and More

Video: Jenn Colella and Grace McLean Lead 'Fire & Tea' in SUFFS PBS Clip

by Josh Sharpe

A new performance clip of 'Fire & Tea' has been released from the filmed version of Suffs, featuring Jenn Colella and Grace McLean. Check it out now, ahead of its PBS debut this Friday.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Jordan Dances With Wife Ashley Spencer at JUST IN TIME

by Stephi Wild

Jeremy Jordan was recently joined by his real-life wife, Ashley Spencer, in a sweet moment during a performance of Just In Time. Check out the video of the interaction here!. (more...)