Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 5, 2026- LIBERATION Wins 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 5, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what happened in the theatre world yesterday that you need to know. Bess Wohl's LIBERATION won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, marking a major honor for the acclaimed production. In concerning news, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre experienced a three-alarm fire and will be out of service, affecting the home of The Book of Mormon. On a more uplifting note, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at RAGTIME with Tony Award-winning costume designer Linda Cho.
Scroll below for more highlights including exciting cast announcements, industry news, special performances, and all the buzz from your favorite Broadway stars!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Tuesday, May 5
The 2026 Tony Awards nominations
|The Front Page
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LIBERATION Wins 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama
The Pulitzer Prize Board has just announced that Bess Wohl's Liberation has won the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Other finalists included: Nazareth Hassan's Bowl EP, and Talene Monahon's Meet the Cartozians.
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Eugene O'Neill Theatre Will Be 'Out Of Service' Following Three-Alarm Blaze
BroawayWorld has been following a three-alarm blaze inside Eugene O'Neill Theatre, home to The Book of Mormon. The fire, which had been upgraded from a two-alarm fire to a three-alarm fire, is now extinguished.
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Video: Go Backstage at RAGTIME with Costume Designer Linda Cho
Linda Cho is back this Broadway season in a big way. The Tony Award-winning costume designer created the iconic looks of three productions: Art, Schimgadoon!, and Ragtime, where she just welcomed BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge for a behind the scenes tour. Watch in this video as she gives a backstage tour at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre!
|Must Watch
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Video: Jenn Colella and Grace McLean Lead 'Fire & Tea' in SUFFS PBS Clip
Video: Jeremy Jordan Dances With Wife Ashley Spencer at JUST IN TIME
|Hot Photos
| Photos: MUSICAL MONDAYS LA Marks 17th Anniversary in West Hollywood
by Stephi Wild
Last Monday, The Chapel at The Abbey was once again at capacity as Musical Mondays LA marked its 17th anniversary. Learn more about the performance and check out photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Kara Young and More on the 2026 Lucille Lortel Awards Red Carpet
by Jennifer Broski
The 41st Annual Lucille Lortel Awards – the only New York theatre award to exclusively honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway – were presented at the annual ceremony at NYU Skirball. See photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
IATSE Says Kennedy Center Violating Its Contract, Using Temporary Closure to Cut Jobs
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is condemning management of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, alleging the Kennedy Center is violating its union contract.. (more...)
BODAS, a Bilingual Adaptation of BLOOD WEDDING Will Receive Industry Reading
by Stephi Wild
De La Flor Company announced an industry reading of BODAS, a bilingual adaptation of Federico García Lorca's Blood Wedding, directed by Matías De La Flor, at Theatre 555 in New York City.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: Are 8 PM Curtains Hurting Broadway? Plus: Your 2026 Tony Nominations Guide
by Alex Freeman
As New York prepares for the 2026 Tony Award nominations and honors the recent Lucille Lortel winners, producers are facing tough questions about whether traditional 8 PM curtain times are driving audiences away. The business landscape is shifting heavily behind the scenes, marked by the merger of licensing giants BMG and Concord, looming strike ballots in the West End, and the Kennedy Center's controversial two-year shutdown. Despite these logistical and financial challenges—including a devastating embezzlement case at a Pennsylvania community theatre—there is plenty of positive momentum to report, from the rapid financial recoupment of the Suffs national tour to new initiatives supporting theater education and large-scale playwriting. . (more...)
The Drama League Reveals 2026 Directors Project Recipients
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Drama League has revealed the twenty-five stage directors receiving the 2026 fellowships, assistantships, residencies, and exchange opportunities collectively known as The Directors Project.. (more...)
Doris Duke Foundation Reveals 2026 Artist Awards and New Grants
by Stephi Wild
The Doris Duke Foundation (DDF) announced the six recipients of the 2026 Doris Duke Artist Awards — the nation's largest prize dedicated to individual performing artists. Learn more here!. (more...)
Village Theatre & Gaisma Theatre Group Launch Puget Sound Writing Fellowship
by Stephi Wild
Village Theatre and Gaisma Theatre Group announced the inaugural Puget Sound Writing Fellowship, offering a Puget Sound musical theater writer travel and access to the National Alliance for Musical Theatre Festival of New Musicals in New York City.. (more...)
Black Theatre United Reveals Designers for 2026 Design Expo & Reveals New App
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Theatre United has revealed the designers for this year’s BTU Design Expo, alongside the launch of the new BTU Design Expo App. The 2026 Expo brings together leading theatre designers alongside emerging and early-career artists.. (more...)
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Sherrod Brown for United States Senate
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Actors’ Equity Association’s National Council has voted to endorse Sherrod Brown’s campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.. (more...)
New Musical RITA: MORE THAN A MEMORY About Rita Hayworth's Alzheimer's Battle in Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A new musical exploring Rita Hayworth's battle with Alzheimer's and Hollywood's erasure of her Spanish heritage is in development with New York Theatre Barn, written by Bettina Covo and Jonathan Larson Award-winner Cheryl Stern.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Josh Sharpe
On Sunday, May 24, the National Memorial Day Concert will air live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, featuring Noah Wyle, Laura Osnes, Mary McCormack, Mickey Guyton, and more. Check out the full itinerary here.. (more...)
Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, and Wagner Moura Will Star in ART Film Adaptation
by Stephi Wild
Casting has been set for the forthcoming film adaptation of the play ART. The film will star Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, and Wagner Moura. Fernando Meirelles is set to direct the adaptation by Christopher Hampton.. (more...)
Which Broadway Shows Have Received the Most Tony Nominations Ever?
by Nicole Rosky
While many stellar productions are poised to earn multiple nominations this season, it will take quite a few to stand up to the current record holders. Below, check out which Broadway shows hold the records for the most-Tony nominated productions of all time.. (more...)
Whitney Leavitt Reveals SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Departure During Final CHICAGO Show
by Michael Major
Whitney Leavitt announced that she will no longer appear on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives during her final performance of Chicago. The Dancing With the Stars alum shocked the audience when she dropped the new mid-performance.. (more...)
Listen: JUST IN TIME Releases Four Tracks Featuring Jeremy Jordan and Isa Briones
by Stephi Wild
Four songs have been released from Just In Time, featuring two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Bobby Darin and Isa Briones (“The Pitt”) as Connie Francis. . (more...)
Review: THE LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY, Royal Albert Hall
by Cindy Marcolina
It takes just under ten hours to appreciate J. R. R. Tolkien’s masterpiece if you watch Peter Jackson’s epic trilogy one film after the other. For many fans, it’s a yearly occurrence to gather with friends to re-watch Frodo and his band of brothers fighting evil to save the Shire. This year you can do things differently. The Royal Albert Hall rings in the 25th anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring with a celebration of their own, showing Jackson’s magna opera in its entirety, accompanied by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Philharmonic Choir, and the Trinity Boys Choir. As far as movie marathons go, you can’t beat the glamour of attending one of the most iconic franchises backed by a live orchestra in a magnificent setting like the Hall. . (more...)
John-Michael Lyles Will Join HADESTOWN Cast as 'Orpheus' in June
by Stephi Wild
John-Michael Lyles will join the company of Hadestown on Braodway as ‘Orpheus' in June and Joshua Colley will play his final performance. Learn more here!. (more...)
Joshua Henry Opens Up About 'Pain' of Being an Artist After Missing Son's Soccer Game
by Michael Major
Joshua Henry is opening up about the difficult balance of fatherhood and being a Broadway performer. The Ragtime star opened up about the 'pain' he felt when one of his children was disappointed to find out he would miss their soccer game.. (more...)
Beanie Feldstein Expecting First Baby with Wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts
by Josh Sharpe
A new Beanie Baby is on the way! Beanie Feldstein has revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her wife Bonnie-Chance Roberts. The couple, who were married in 2023, shared the news in a post on Instagram.. (more...)
Exclusive: For Shaina Taub, PBS Was the Perfect Partner for SUFFS Proshot
by Josh Sharpe
Ahead of the debut PBS airing of Suffs, BroadwayWorld caught up with Shaina Taub to discuss the origins of the Suffs proshot, the importance of arts accessibility, and why PBS was the right platform to spotlight this history-making musical. . (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Eisa Davis
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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