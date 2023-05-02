Which Broadway Shows Have Received the Most Tony Nominations Ever?

Today, May 2, Funny Girl star, Lea Michele and 2022 Tony Award Winner Myles Frost (MJ) announce the 76th Annual Tony Award Nominations. Check back for complete coverage of the big day right here at BroadwayWorld.

While many stellar productions are poised to earn multiple nominations this season, it will take quite a few to stand up to the current record holders. Below, check out which Broadway shows hold the records for the most-Tony nominated productions of all time.

Note: Winner*

Hamilton (2016) - 16 nominations

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Best Musical*

Best Book of a Musical (Lin- Manuel Miranda)*

Best Original Score (Lin-Manuel Miranda)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Leslie Odom, Jr.)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Phillipa Soo)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Renée Elise Goldsberry)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Daveed Diggs)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Jonathan Groff)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Christopher Jackson)

Best Direction of a Musical (Thomas Kail)*

Best Choreography (Andy Blankenbuehler)*

Best Orchestrations (Alex Lacamoire)*

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (David Korins)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Paul Tazewell)*

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Howell Brinkley)*

The Producers (2001) - 15 nominations

Photo Credit: Paul Kolnik

Best Musical*

Best Book of a Musical (Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan)*

Best Original Score (Mel Brooks)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Nathan Lane)*

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Matthew Broderick)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Gary Beach)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Roger Bart)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Brad Oscar)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Cady Huffman)*

Best Direction of a Musical (Susan Stroman)*

Best Choreography (Susan Stroman)*

Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman)*

Best Costume Design of a Musical (William Ivey Long)*

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Peter Kaczorowski)*

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Robin Wagner)*

Billy Elliot the Musical (2009) - 15 nominations

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Best Musical*

Best Book of a Musical (Lee Hall)*

Best Original Score (Lee Hall and Elton John)

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (David Álvarez, Trent Kowalik and Kiril Kulish)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (David Bologna)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Gregory Jbara)*

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Haydn Gwynne)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Carole Shelley)

Best Direction of a Musical (Stephen Daldry)*

Best Choreography (Peter Darling)*

Best Orchestrations (Martin Koch)*

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Nicky Gillibrand)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Rick Fisher)*

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Ian MacNeil)*

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Paul Arditti)*

Jagged Little Pill (2020)- 15 nominations

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Best Musical

Best Book of a Musical (Diablo Cody)*

Best Original Score (Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard)

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Elizabeth Stanley)

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Derek Klena)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Kathryn Gallagher)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Celia Rose Gooding)

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Lauren Patten)*

Best Direction of a Musical (Diane Paulus)

Best Choreography (Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui)

Best Orchestrations (Tom Kitt)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Riccardo Hernandez)

Best Costume Design of a Musical (Emily Rebholz)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Justin Townsend)

Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans)