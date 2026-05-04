Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, and Wagner Moura Will Star in ART Film Adaptation

Casting has been set for the forthcoming film adaptation of the play ART. According to Deadline, the film will star Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, and Wagner Moura. Fernando Meirelles is set to direct the adaptation by Christopher Hampton.

Charles Finch and Tracy Seaward are set to produce. Patrick Wachsberger’s 193 is launching sales at the Cannes market. No further release information has been announced at this time.

Read the original story on Deadline.

ART began as a French-language play by Yasmina Reza, and premiered in 1994 at Comédie des Champs-Élysées in Paris. The play subsequently premiered in London in 1996 and on Broadway in 1998, with English-language productions.

The comedy follows three long-time friends, Serge, Marc, and Yvan. Serge buys a large, expensive, completely white painting, and the trio battle with their differing opinions on what constitutes "art."

ART most recently played on Broadway last year at the Music Box Theatre, beginning in August 2025, and starred Bobby Cannavale (Marc), James Corden (Yvan) and Neil Patrick Harris (Serge), with Scott Ellis directing. Check out photos here and read the reviews here.

Bobby Cannavale, James Corden AND Neil Patrick Harris IN ART ON BROADWAY | GET TICKETS NOW" width="356">

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