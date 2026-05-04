Video: Jeremy Jordan Dances With Wife Ashley Spencer at JUST IN TIME

Jeremy Jordan was recently joined by his real-life wife, Ashley Spencer, in a sweet moment during a performance of Just in Time. During a now-famous moment at each performance, the actor playing Bobby Darin picks a member of the audience to briefly dance with.

This past weekend, Jordan, who is currently starring as Darin, spotted his wife, who he gave a sweet twirl and a kiss on the hand.

Check out the video!

Jeremy Jordan began performances as Bobby Darin on April 21 and will star in the show until September 6, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin and Jonathan Groff.

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