Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

Today's Call Sheet:

Thursday March 14
The Notebook opens on Broadway
Friday, March 15
The cast of Lempicka on Broadway meets the press

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/10/24 - WICKED, HAMILTON & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/10/2024.. (more...)

A Complete 2024 Broadway Awards Season Calendar
by Sidney Paterra
The 2024 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. BroadwayWorld has all of the details!. (more...)

Video: Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age and We're Not Upset About It...
by Nicole Rosky
Alan Cumming, fresh off his hosting gig on Peacock’s The Traitors, returns to Broadway with his solo show, which arrived on Broadway last night, March 11, and returns for an encore performance on March 25.  In this video, watch as Alan chats more about the new show and welcomes celebrity guests, including Jane Krakowski, Peppermint, Patrick PagePaige DavisBillie Jean King, and more!

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Photos: Inside the Performance of ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE at Studio 54
by Stephi Wild
Alan Cumming brought his new one-man show Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age to Studio 54 last night, March 11.  Check out photos from the evening here!. (more...

Ben Platt to Release New 'Honeymind' Album in May
by Michael Major
Ben Platt will be releasing his new album, 'Honeymind,' this May. Written over the past two years across Nashville, Savannah, Los Angeles, and New York, the album was executive produced by David Cobb. Platt said on social media that the album was inspired by a hike he took with his fianceé, Noah Galvin.. (more...

SWEENEY TODD Revival Sets Broadway Closing Date
by Stephi Wild
The pie shop is closing up! The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, currently starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, is set to close its doors after the pair's previously set departure date of May 5.. (more...)

SUNSET BOULEVARD, PLAZA SUITE, and More Nominated For Olivier Awards; Full List!
by Stephi Wild
The nominations are in for this year's Olivier Awards! Among those nominated are Sunset Boulevard, Plaza Suite, The National Theatre, and many more. Check out the full list of nominations here!. (more...)

Video: Watch WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Perform 'The Lion Has Got No Teeth' on GMA
by Michael Major
Watch a video of the Broadway cast of Water For Elephants performing 'The Lion Has Got No Teeth' on Good Morning America. The performance features Grant Gustin, who makes his Broadway debut in the musical, and Outer Critic Circle Award nominee Paul Alexander Nolan.. (more...)

Video: Watch Evan Rachel Wood Perform a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Remix of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Evan Rachel Wood singing Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors. She is currently starring in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS alongside Darren Criss.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Don't let my sorrow make evil of me."

- Caroline, or Change


