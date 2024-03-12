SWEENEY TODD Revival Sets Broadway Closing Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The pie shop is closing up! The Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, currently starring Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster, is set to close its doors after the pair's previously set departure date of May 5.

The show's closing was rumored last month, and has now been confirmed.

At the time of closing, Sweeney Todd will have played 27 previews and 399 regular performances.

Tveit and Foster joined the company on February 9th, succeeding Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, who originated the roles in the revival cast.

Check out photos of Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Sweeney Todd here.

The revival received overwhelmingly positive reviews when it opened in March of last year. Read the reviews for Sweeney Todd here.

About Sweeney Todd

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.