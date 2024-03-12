Photos: Inside the Performance of ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE at Studio 54

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alan Cumming brought his new one-man show Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age to Studio 54 last night, March 11.

In attendance at the show were Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Julie Klausner, Billie Jean King, Peppermint, Patrick Page, Paige Davis, Michael Kors, Antwayn Hopper, and more.

Check out photos from the night below!

Due to popular demand, a second show was added on Monday, March 25 at 7:30pm at Studio 54.

Cumming’s puckish spirit and eclectic joie de vivre is on full display in Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, an evening of story mixed with song mixed with a joyful and mischievous exploration of our most communal of pastimes: aging! Here, Cumming covers all the bases: sex, death, and bacchanalia, with a set list as eclectic as the man himself – Kander and Ebb tunes blended with contemporary favorites, and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery. He also discusses the effects of gravity, the time the mom from the Brady Bunch punched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.

Alan Cumming can currently be seen hosting Peacock’s The Traitors. The Traitors is the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms.

This special concert event is produced by Jacob Langfelder in association with Broadway and Vine.

The evening featured musical direction by Henry Koperski and is Executive Produced by Erica Rotstein.