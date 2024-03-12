Video: Watch Evan Rachel Wood Perform a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Remix of Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Little Shop of Horrors star Evan Rachel Wood ssays it's sometimes hard to shake off Audrey's iconic accent after the show, even when she's sitting down with Jimmy Fallon.

"It sticks. Sometimes I go home and I'm still slipping in and out of it and my friends point it out and they're like, 'You know you're talking like Audrey right now.' I'm like, 'I can't stop I'm sorry,'" she shared.

Since Wood frequently shares different impressions while appearing on Fallon's talk show, he requested that she sing something as Audrey.

"I feel like what would be appropriate, since Audrey works at Mushnik's flower shop, is if I sing 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus," she started.

Watch Evan Rachel Wood sing Miley Cyrus' GRAMMY-winning single "Flowers" as Audrey from Little Shop of Horrors above.

She is currently starring in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS alongside Darren Criss at The Westside Theatre through March 31.

Wood and Criss appear opposite Tony-nominated Broadway veteran Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Aaron Arnell Harrington as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, michael iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, and Johnny Newcomb.