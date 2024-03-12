A Complete 2024 Broadway Awards Season Calendar

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar below!

77TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Named for Antoinette Perry, The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards originated in 1947 when the Wing established an awards program to celebrate excellence in the theatre.

Nominations: Tuesday, April 30

Ceremony: Sunday, June 16 at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

68TH ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS

The Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.

Nominations: Monday, April 29

Ceremony: Monday, June 10

90TH ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community - the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.

Nominations: Monday, April 22 (10am), hosted by Jordan Fisher and Vanessa Williams. Stream the announcement live at BroadwayWorld.



Ceremony: Friday, May 17 (12pm) at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, hosted by Frank DiLella. Special Recognition Honorees will include: Jonathan Groff, Jessica Lange, Schele Williams, and Kandi Burruss.

73RD ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS

The Outer Critics Circle (OCC) is the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications.

Nominations: Monday, April 22

Winners Announced: Monday, May 13

Ceremony: Thursday, May 23

39TH ANNUAL LORTEL AWARDS

The Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were created in 1985 by the Off-Broadway League. The Lortel Awards recognize excellence in Off-Broadway by honoring the invaluable contribution of artists to the theatre community.

Nominations: Thursday, April 4

Ceremony: Sunday, May 5 (7pm). Special awards will go to Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Lifetime Achievement Award), Dominique Morisseau (Playwrights’ Sidewalk), and Ars Nova (Outstanding Body of Work)

78TH ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS

The Theatre World Award remains the oldest award given to six actresses and six actors in recognition of their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.

Winners Announced: TBA

Ceremony: Monday, June 10 (7pm) hosted by Peter Filichia

6TH ANNUAL Chita Rivera AWARDS

Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future.

Nominations: Friday, April 26

Ceremony: Sunday, May 20 (7:30pm) at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts

PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911.

Winner/Finalists Announced: Wednesday, May 8

12th Annual OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS

Since 2011, the Off Broadway Alliance Awards have honored the best commercial and not-for-profit Off Broadway shows that have opened in the past season.

Nominations: TBA

Ceremony: TBA

88th Annual New York Drama Critics Circle Awards

The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Winners Announced: TBA

Ceremony: TBA

2024 BROADWAYWORLD THEATRE FANS' CHOICE Awards

Voting Opens: Thursday, May 2

Voting Colses: Monday, June 3

Winners Announced: Monday, June 10

2024 AWARDS CALENDAR AT A GLANCE:

April 4- LORTEL AWARDS Nominations

April 22- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Nominations

April 22- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Nominations

April 26- Chita Rivera AWARDS Nominations

April 29- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Nominations

April 30- TONY AWARDS Nominations

May 2- THEATRE FANS' CHOICE AWARDS Voting Opens

May 5- LORTEL AWARDS Ceremony

May 8- PULITZER PRIZE Winners Announced

May 13- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Winners Announced

May 17- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Ceremony

May 20- Chita Rivera AWARDS Ceremony

May 23- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Ceremony

June 3- THEATRE FANS' CHOICE AWARDS Voting Closes

June 10- THEATRE WORLD AWARDS Ceremony

June 10- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Ceremony

June 10- THEATRE FANS' CHOICE AWARDS Winners Announced

June 16- TONY AWARDS Ceremony

