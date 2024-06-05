Rachel Sussman and Emma Galvin Welcome Baby Boy

Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman was born on June 3.
Producer Rachel Sussman and actress Emma Galvin welcomed a baby boy, Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman, on June 3.
"Introducing our lil guy, Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman (aka Shy)," Sussman wrote in an Instagram post. "Born June 3, 2024 at 3:35 AM to kick off Pride Month. Emma was a true warrior through it all and I’m in awe of her. We are so delirious with exhaustion and love."
