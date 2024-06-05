Rachel Sussman and Emma Galvin Welcome Baby Boy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Rachel Sussman and actress Emma Galvin welcomed a baby boy, Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman, on June 3.

"Introducing our lil guy, Shiloh Ziggy Galvin-Sussman (aka Shy)," Sussman wrote in an Instagram post. "Born June 3, 2024 at 3:35 AM to kick off Pride Month. Emma was a true warrior through it all and I’m in awe of her. We are so delirious with exhaustion and love."

BroadwayWorld congratulates the happy couple on this exciting news!

Check out the first photos below: