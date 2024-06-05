Video: Jim Parsons Says His Tony Nomination is a 'Symbol of the MOTHER PLAY Cast Unity'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This might be Jim Parsons' first Tony nomination, but it is hardly his first time at the Broadway rodeo. After making his Broadway debut in 2011's The Normal Heart, the stage and screen star has gone on to star in Harvey, An Act of God, The Boys in the Band, and his his current project, Mother Play. (Note: Hes also back this fall in Our Town)

"When I think of us at our first read-through, first workshop... this is nothing against Paula [Vogel], but we still didn't have a play fully yet! We were like, 'What is this gonna be?!' There were times that we were like... 'Does this work?'," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "So it is kind of incredible that it worked to the level that we are all here today."

Watch as Jim chats more about his beloved castmates, why this play means so much to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.