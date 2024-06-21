Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 21, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, June 23

Patriots closes on Broadway

An Enemy of the People closes on Broadway

Broadway Bares 2024

Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome back original Broadway cast member and Tony Award-winner Aaron Tveit, starring alongside platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and actress Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque as Christian and Satine, respectively, for a 12-week limited engagement.. (more...)

Review Roundup: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Opens Off-Broadway!

by A.A. Cristi

Read the reviews for “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” at PAC NYC. As previously announced the limited run has extended now through Sunday, July 28, 2024. Performances began on June 13, 2024.

Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Leana Rae Concepcion on What She Has Learned From Daniel Radcliffe

by Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , are thrilled to announce the latest episode of the “Survival Jobs”, featuring the extraordinarily talented and thoughtful theater enthusiast, Leana Rae Concepcion who made her debut in the Tony-winning Best Musical Revival hit, Merrily We Roll Along, this past year.

Photos: First Look at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released from “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” at PAC NYC. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Sondheim Fans Pay Thousands For Manuscripts, Gold Records, and More at Auction

by Stephi Wild

Doyle's auction of the Collection of Stephen Sondheim on June 18, 2024 drew a worldwide audience of fans and collectors who sent prices soaring throughout the sale, and all 454 lots offered were sold.. (more...)

Jonathan Groff's Mentor Responds to Tony Acceptance Speech Shoutout

by Stephi Wild

Jonathan Groff's Tony Award acceptance speech for Merrily We Roll Along has been making waves across the internet for its touching nature. His mentor Sue Fisher has spoken out about Groff's shoutout and his Tony win.. (more...)

ANNIE Tour Will Switch To Equity Status This Fall

by Joshua Wright

In a rare move for the industry, the national touring production of Annie will switch from Non-Equity to equity status this fall. The Non-Equity tour played its final performance last month in Portland, OR.. (more...)

Update: Sir Ian McKellen Will Not Return to PLAYER KINGS in London Following Onstage Fall

by Joshua Wright

It has been announced that Sir Ian McKellen will not return to Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London after he suffered a fall during a performance earlier this week.. (more...)

Industry Presentations of New Works Starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Andy Mientus, and More Set For This Month

by Stephi Wild

All new invitation-only presentations will be hosted of developmental works featuring Broadway talent. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!. (more...)

Aaron Lazar

Other birthdays on this date include:

Benjamin Walker

Al Hirschfeld

Maureen Stapleton

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!