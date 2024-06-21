Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 21, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 21, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Review Roundup: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Opens Off-Broadway!
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Leana Rae Concepcion on What She Has Learned From Daniel Radcliffe
Photos: First Look at CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
All new photos have been released from “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” at PAC NYC. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
Sondheim Fans Pay Thousands For Manuscripts, Gold Records, and More at Auction
Doyle's auction of the Collection of Stephen Sondheim on June 18, 2024 drew a worldwide audience of fans and collectors who sent prices soaring throughout the sale, and all 454 lots offered were sold.. (more...)
Jonathan Groff's Mentor Responds to Tony Acceptance Speech Shoutout
Jonathan Groff's Tony Award acceptance speech for Merrily We Roll Along has been making waves across the internet for its touching nature. His mentor Sue Fisher has spoken out about Groff's shoutout and his Tony win.. (more...)
ANNIE Tour Will Switch To Equity Status This Fall
In a rare move for the industry, the national touring production of Annie will switch from Non-Equity to equity status this fall. The Non-Equity tour played its final performance last month in Portland, OR.. (more...)
Update: Sir Ian McKellen Will Not Return to PLAYER KINGS in London Following Onstage Fall
It has been announced that Sir Ian McKellen will not return to Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London after he suffered a fall during a performance earlier this week.. (more...)
Industry Presentations of New Works Starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Andy Mientus, and More Set For This Month
All new invitation-only presentations will be hosted of developmental works featuring Broadway talent. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!. (more...)
Aaron Lazar
Other birthdays on this date include:
Benjamin Walker
Al Hirschfeld
Maureen Stapleton
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
