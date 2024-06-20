ANNIE Tour Will Switch To Equity Status This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a rare move for the industry, the national touring production of Annie will switch from Non-Equity to equity status this fall. The Non-Equity tour played its final performance last month in Portland, OR.

Aside from a change in union status, the tour will retain its creative team. The touring production of Annie is directed by Jenn Thompson, who at the age of 10 stepped into the role of Pepper in the Original Broadway production, and has choreography by Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin), and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

The design team includes scenic design by Wilson Chin (Pass Over), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Jersey Boys), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis (Disney's Aladdin), hair & wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan and casting by Paul Hardt of Hardt Casting, LLC.

A casting notice for the tour also notes the potential for a run through the holiday season this year in NYC - though dates have yet to be announced.

ANNIE features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin. All three authors received 1977 Tony Awards® for their work.