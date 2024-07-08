Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 8, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Merrily We Roll Along closes on Broadway

Photos: First Look at MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL at Goodman Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Goodman Theatre. See who is starring and learn more about the production!

Sarah Brightman Will Return to SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia Following Injury

by Stephi Wild

Sarah Brightman will return to Sunset Boulevard in Melbourne tonight, after a calf injury kept her from performing in the show for several performances.

SUFFS Interrupted By Demonstrators Calling the Show 'A White Wash'

by Team BWW

Last night's performance of SUFFS was interrupted by demonstrators holding a banner in one of the boxes at the Music Box Theatre. The banner read 'SUFFS is a whitewash' and was coupled with chants urging the show to be cancelled.

Review Roundup: Ben Platt's HONEYMIND Tour Launches

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read the reviews for Ben Platt's Honeymind Tour! Learn more about the tour and see how to purchase tickets.

Stephanie Mills Pushes Back First Performance as 'Hermes' in HADESTOWN Due to Illness

by Stephi Wild

Grammy Award winner Stephanie Mills has pushed back her first performance in Hadestown due to illness. Mills will join the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown as 'Hermes.'

Video: Can You Guess the Answer to This Theater-themed Final Jeopardy?

by Josh Sharpe

Last night's final Jeopardy! was 'Stage & Movie Characters' Recently, Jeopardy has featured a 'World Theatre' category, a 'Songs In Musicals' category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a 'Broadway is Back' category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category. Watch the video and test your knowledge!

