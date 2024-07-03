Review Roundup: Ben Platt's HONEYMIND Tour Launches

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony, GRAMMY, and Emmy winner Ben Platt is currently on the road with The Honeymind Tour.

The tour will make stops at marquee venues including the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, two nights at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN, and two nights at Massey Hall in Toronto, ON. Brandy Clark, GRAMMY winner and songwriter for the Tony-winning Broadway musical Shucked, will support on all dates and be on the lookout for possible special guests at select shows.



Platt released his third studio album Honeymind on May 31st.



See what the critics are saying...

Minneapolis

Jared Fessler, BroadwayWorld: It was a joy to see Ben singing his own music. While his musical theater performances are beloved, hearing and seeing him perform original songs that he wrote allowed the audience to explore a deeper side of Ben. He shared his journey with songwriting and producing his music, making the performance feel personal and intimate.

Highland Park

Jessie Bond, Splash Magazines: While Broadway lovers may find themselves disappointed by the musical selections here, the overall concert experience is delightful. Platt is a compelling performer with some really enjoyable songs under his belt, and while another showtune or two might do the concert some good, it’s still a dazzling show with an essential message of love and support for the queer community.

Providence

Frank O'Donnell, What's Up Newp: And then Platt pulled out all the stops. Donning a white robe with faux fur trim, he presented an homage to a performer he “worships” – Liza Minelli. He belted out “Maybe This Time” and earned a standing ovation. “Thanks for supporting my decision,” he said as he tossed the robe into the wings. Ben Platt’s The Honeymind Tour is thoroughly entertaining. If you get the chance, see it.





