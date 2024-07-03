Sarah Brightman Will Return to SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia Following Injury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Brightman will return to Sunset Boulevard in Melbourne tonight, after a calf injury kept her from performing in the show for several performances. As BroadwayWorld previously reported last week, Brightman stated that she was planning to miss performances due to the intjury, but did not reveal when she would return.

Now, Brightman has taken to social media to share that she is back tonight, July 3.

"Sarah is very grateful for everyone's lovely messages of well wishes, which brought her such comfort during her recovery," reads the post. "She is looking forward to returning to the stage tonight with the wonderful Australian cast of Sunset Boulevard Australia!"

"Yes, Mr. DeMille, I AM ready for my closeup!"



Sarah is very grateful for everyone's lovely messages of well wishes, which brought her such comfort during her recovery. She is looking forward to returning to the stage tonight w/ the wonderful Australian cast of Sunset Boulevard! pic.twitter.com/Mfd9x5kpzz — Sarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) July 3, 2024

Sunset Boulevard is currently running at Melbourne's Princess Theatre, which will be followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House from August 28.

Sunset Boulevard has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This new production is directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with set and costume design by Morgan Large, choreography by Ashley Wallen, and musical supervision by Kristen Blodgette.

Sunset Boulevard weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Having been discarded by Hollywood with the advent of “talkies", legendary silent movie star, Norma Desmond, is tortured by her longing for a return to the big screen. When she meets struggling Hollywood screenwriter Joe Gillis in a dramatic chance encounter, their subsequent passionate and volatile relationship leads to an unforeseen and tragic conclusion.