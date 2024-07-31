News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 31, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Wednesday, July 31
Once Upon A Mattress begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, August 1
Broadway In Bryant Park 2024 - Final Week

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Review Roundup: JOB Opens On Broadway
by Review Roundups
The new play JOB on Broadway opened on Broadway last night! Read the reviews!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/28/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, THE LION KING & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/28/2024.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Reveals Full Broadway Cast
by Stephi Wild
The complete Broadway cast has been announced for the New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes. Learn more about who will star in the production here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Words From the Wings: Nyseli Vega of HELL'S KITCHEN
by Stephi Wild
As part of our Words From the Wings series, we're chatting with Nyseli Vega, who is currently appearing in Hell's Kitchen. Nyseli told us all about her backstage routines, must-haves, and more!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Photos & Video: Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco in HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See photos and video of Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco in Hadestown. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Sigourney Weaver Will Make West End Debut in THE TEMPEST This December
by Stephi Wild
Sigourney Weaver will make her West End debut as Prospero in The Jamie Lloyd Company's new production of The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane beginning this December. Additionally, Tom Hiddleston will lead Much Ado About Nothing next year.. (more...

Shaina Taub Will Temporarily Exit SUFFS for New York City Center's RAGTIME, Returning on Election Night
by Lauren Hilton
Tony Award winner Shaina Taub will perform in NY City Center's Ragtime from October 30th to November 10th, but will return to the cast of SUFFS on Election Night and the following Wednesday matinee.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Video: Catching Up with CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
CATS: The Jellicle Ball is hitting the catwalk and welcoming audience members of all stripes to witness its radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical! BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge stopped in for a chat with two of the catwalk's brightest stars, Antwayn Hopper who plays Macavity and Nora Schell who plays Bustopher Jones. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: First Trailer for Animated Musical SPELLBOUND Featuring Rachel Zegler
by Josh Sharpe
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Spellbound, the animated musical by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater featuring the voice of Rachel Zegler. Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Watch the new teaser! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"We have no troubles here.
Life is beautiful."

- Cabaret



Videos