Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 31, 2024

Once Upon A Mattress begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, August 1

Broadway In Bryant Park 2024 - Final Week

Review Roundup: JOB Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The new play JOB on Broadway opened on Broadway last night! Read the reviews!

Jez Butterworth's THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA Reveals Full Broadway Cast

by Stephi Wild

The complete Broadway cast has been announced for the New York premiere of Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes. Learn more about who will star in the production here!. (more...)

Words From the Wings: Nyseli Vega of HELL'S KITCHEN

by Stephi Wild

As part of our Words From the Wings series, we're chatting with Nyseli Vega, who is currently appearing in Hell's Kitchen. Nyseli told us all about her backstage routines, must-haves, and more!. (more...)

Photos & Video: Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco in HADESTOWN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos and video of Stephanie Mills, Yola & Maia Reficco in Hadestown. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Sigourney Weaver Will Make West End Debut in THE TEMPEST This December

by Stephi Wild

Sigourney Weaver will make her West End debut as Prospero in The Jamie Lloyd Company's new production of The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane beginning this December. Additionally, Tom Hiddleston will lead Much Ado About Nothing next year.. (more...)

Shaina Taub Will Temporarily Exit SUFFS for New York City Center's RAGTIME, Returning on Election Night

by Lauren Hilton

Tony Award winner Shaina Taub will perform in NY City Center's Ragtime from October 30th to November 10th, but will return to the cast of SUFFS on Election Night and the following Wednesday matinee.. (more...)

Video: Catching Up with CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is hitting the catwalk and welcoming audience members of all stripes to witness its radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical! BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge stopped in for a chat with two of the catwalk's brightest stars, Antwayn Hopper who plays Macavity and Nora Schell who plays Bustopher Jones. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: First Trailer for Animated Musical SPELLBOUND Featuring Rachel Zegler

by Josh Sharpe

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Spellbound, the animated musical by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater featuring the voice of Rachel Zegler. Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Watch the new teaser! . (more...)

