Shaina Taub Will Temporarily Exit SUFFS for New York City Center's RAGTIME, Returning on Election Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed Tony Award-winning writer, composer, and performer, Shaina Taub, will temporarily leave her role in Suffs on Broadway to play the anarchist revolutionary Emma Goldman in New York City Center’s Encores! production of Ragtime, which will run from October 30th to November 10th.

In a recent interview, Taub addressed her temporary departure from Suffs. “Yes and no,” she shared. “I’ll be out for most of those two weeks, yes. But I’m excited that on election night and the Wednesday matinee the day after the election, they’re not having 'Ragtime' performances—so I can do 'Suffs' those 24 hours. No matter what happens, it will be quite an intense and emotional place to be.”

Taub also confirmed that she will not be leaving Suffs to continue her work on The Devil Wears Prada in London’s West End. “I actually brought on an additional lyricist, Mark Sonnenblick, who will do additional lyrics and revisions because I can’t be there. I’m in touch with him every day, weighing in from afar, but there’s only so much you can do when you don’t have eyes and ears on it.”

About Ragtime at New York City Center

Joining Shaina Taub in the cast are Colin Donnell (The Shark is Broken) as Father, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Younger Brother, recent Tony winner and Joy Woods (The Notebook) as Sarah.

Winner of four Tony Awards in 1998, Ragtime follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the turn of the 20th century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker Jr. (Joshua Henry) and his sweetheart Sarah; a wealthy white family led by Mother (Caissie Levy); and Latvian immigrant Tateh (Brandon Uranowitz) along with his Little Girl. This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally. Directed by Lear deBessonet, Ragtime features music direction by James Moore and choreography by Ellenore Scott.

Ragtime opens October 30 with a benefit performance followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom honoring original Ragtime Broadway cast member and City Center alum Brian Stokes Mitchell and Denise Littlefield Sobel, philanthropist and generous longtime supporter of City Center. Presented in a special two‐week run through November 10, funds raised from all performances help ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world‐class performing arts.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the run of Ragtime includes a Lynne & Richard Pasculano Student Matinee for Grades 6 – 12 (Nov 7), a post‐show Community Night (Nov 8, 7:30pm), and a performance offering ASL Interpretation (Nov 7 at 7:30pm). For additional information visit NYCityCenter.org. City Center Access Club is available to those 40 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access.