Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Thursday, July 18
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/14/24 - HELL'S KITCHEN, CABARET & More Top the List
REDWOOD Starring Idina Menzel Sets Broadway Theatre and Dates
Video: ILLINOISE Cast Performs 'Man of Steel' on The View
Tracklist Revealed For Aaron Lazar's Debut Album 'Impossible Dream'
by Stephi Wild
The full tracklist and list of guest stars have been announced for Aaron Lazar's upcoming debut album, Impossible Dream. Learn more about the album and how to pre-order it here!. (more...)
SIX THE MUSICAL's Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Writing Songs for New Animated Musical
by Josh Sharpe
A new animated musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (of Six the Musical) is in the works from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation. Bad Fairies, a subversive musical comedy that follows a rule-breaking group of badass fairies, is due to hit theaters on July 23, 2027.. (more...)
Video: Jodi Benson Watches Her Daughter, Delaney Benson, Star as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Miami's Area Stage
by Lauren Hilton
Watch Delaney Benson, daughter of the original Ariel, Jodi Benson, perform 'Part of Your World' in the Area Stage production of The Little Mermaid.. (more...)
Video: Stephanie J. Block & More in West End's KISS ME, KATE
by Nicole Rosky
Stephanie J. Block and Adrian Dunbar are currently starring in Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre, running through 14 September. In this all new video, watch highlights of the cast in action!. (more...)
