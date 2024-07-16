Video: ILLINOISE Cast Performs 'Man of Steel' on The View

Illinoise is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Jul. 16, 2024
Justin Peck's Tony-winning choreography was on display on The View yesterday. The cast hit the stage to perform "Man of Steel," led by Brandt Martinez, and you can check out the full performance in this video!

Illinoise is in performances through August 10th, 2024 at the St. James Theatre.
 
Sufjan Stevens’ beloved cult classic album “springs to epic life on stage (Washington Post)” with live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Carousel) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview, Marys Seacole).





