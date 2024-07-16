Video: Jodi Benson Watches Her Daughter, Delaney Benson, Star as Ariel in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Miami's Area Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Delaney Benson is stepping into her mother's shoes in Miami's Area Stage production of The Little Mermaid. Delaney is currently performing as Ariel, the same character her mother, Jodi Benson, famously voiced in the 1989 animated classic.

This new immersive rendition of The Little Mermaid at Area Stage in South Miami brings a fresh take on the beloved tale. According to Area Stage's official website, the latest production is "a sleeker, shorter version in a new all-immersive space designed from the ground up to tell this story."

The show opened on July 11, with Jodi Benson in the crowd during opening weekend to support her daughter. A TikTok user shared a video on July 14, capturing the moment when Jodi proudly watched Delaney perform Ariel’s iconic song, 'Part of Your World.' The video shows Delaney giving a loving nod to her mother, and later cuts to Jodi cheering for her daughter and the entire cast at the end of the performance. Watch the clip below!

Along with the video, the TikTokker shared the caption, "Watching @Delaney Benson play Ariel and @Jodi Benson being the most supportive mom was honestly such an honor!!! So lucky to have been able to witness this ?"

The Area Stage production of The Little Mermaid will play through August 4.