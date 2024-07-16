SIX THE MUSICAL's Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss Writing Songs for New Animated Musical

The movie is due to hit theaters on July 23, 2027.

According to Deadline, a new animated musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss (of Six the Musical) is in the works from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation. Isabella Summers (Florence and the Machine) is set to write the score. 

Bad Fairies, a subversive musical comedy that follows a rule-breaking group of badass fairies, is due to hit theaters on July 23, 2027.

The movie is directed by Megan Nicole Dong, who previously created the animated series Centeaurworld. Deborah Frances-White, host of The Guilt Feminist podcast, is writing the screenplay.

“Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation are excited to welcome this extraordinary dream team of musical talents, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Isabella Summers into our Bad Fairies family,” said Bill Damaschke, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Mary Coleman, Chief Creative Officer of Locksmith Animation. “Together they will bring vibrant and unforgettable dimension to the story, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world in 2027.”

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss previously co-created SIX, which is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. Their new musical Why Am I So Single? had a workshop in September 2023.

