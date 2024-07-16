REDWOOD Starring Idina Menzel Sets Broadway Theatre and Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redwood, the new, original musical starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, has set its Broadway theatre and dates! The musical will open on Broadway this winter at The Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with previews beginning January 24, 2025 ahead of a February 13, 2025 opening.

Written and directed by Tony Award nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel. The musical premiered earlier this year in a sold-out run at La Jolla Playhouse.

Check out the all new Broadway key art for Redwood below:

“I made my Broadway debut at the Nederlander Theatre in RENT almost thirty years ago, so to be returning there with Redwood is very emotional for me as it feels like a real homecoming,” Menzel said. “It has been such a gift to collaborate with Tina and Kate on this show, and I’m so proud to bring it to Broadway.”

The Redwood creative team for Broadway was also announced today, and includes Haley Bennett (Music Director), Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Designer), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Designer), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Designer), Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer), Hana S. Kim (Media Designer) and Melecio Estrella/BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement & Vertical Choreography). Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

Redwood was Originally Developed and Produced by La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director & Debby Buchholz, Managing Director). Additional cast for the Broadway production of Redwood will be announced at a later date.

On July 19, 2024, Menzel will launch a career-spanning North American tour, which will give fans an opportunity to hear a few songs from Redwood ahead of the show’s Broadway premiere.

The performance schedule for Redwood previews (January 24 - February 12, 2025) is as follows: Tuesdays - Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. Beginning February 14, 2025, the performance schedule will shift as follows: Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays at 7 pm, Wednesdays at 2 pm & 7 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm. For more information, visit redwoodmusical.com.

Beginning tomorrow (July 17) at 10 am ET, those who signed up for early access via Menzel’s website and through the show’s official website at RedwoodMusical.com will be able to purchase pre-sale tickets (starting at $79.00), through July 19, 2024 at 9:59 am ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on July 19, 2024 at 10 am ET.