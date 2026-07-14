Cast Set for Public Works' PUBLIC RECORD at The Delacorte

The Public Theater has revealed the cast for Public Works’ PUBLIC RECORD, a new original production by Public Works based on a concept by Emily Lim and Dan Canham, originally developed by Public Works partner Public Acts at the U.K.’s National Theatre, Sunderland Culture, and Sunderland Empire. Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring, with music by Michael Thurber, direction by Emily Lim, and co-direction and choreography by Dan Canham, PUBLIC RECORD brings New Yorkers from all five boroughs together through music, dance, and storytelling. This marks Public Works’ first production at The Delacorte since 2023, and the final offering of 2026’s Shakespeare for the City presented by Citizens. This free production will run Friday, September 4 through Tuesday, September 8.

New Yorkers from all five boroughs are coming together to create a live album—on stage, in real time. PUBLIC RECORD, based on a concept by Dan Canham and Emily Lim, brings Public Works community members, musicians, and dancers into a cast of over 100 to capture how our city sings, moves, and tells its story in this moment. Written by Lisa Sanaye Dring, with music supervision by Michael Thurber, direction by Emily Lim, and co-direction and choreography by Dan Canham, this electrifying new production stands as an act of collective hope, joy, and resistance.

The album will be preserved by the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts forever, ensuring that long after summer fades, it will remain a powerful reminder that the true record of a city isn’t just its headlines—it’s the sound of neighbors standing side by side.

The cast of PUBLIC RECORD includes dancers Raechelle Manalo, Niki Saludez, and William Roberson; musicians Louis Cato, Arturo O’Farrill, Arun Ramamurthy, and Mireya Ramos; DJ Papi Juice; and 100 Public Works community members from all five boroughs.

Public Works’ PUBLIC RECORD features scenic design by Arthur Wilson, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Victoria Bain, sound design by Taylor J. Williams, orchestrations and music direction by Michael Thurber, music contracting by David Lai. Narda E. Alcorn is the production stage manager and Benjamin E. C. Pfister and Kate Wellhofer ]are the stage managers.

Public Works seeks to unite our city through the creation of ambitious, participatory theater. By forging collaborations that reach far beyond the traditional boundaries of the American theater—bringing together community organizations, civic institutions, and New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds with experienced artists—Public Works creates extraordinary works of art that remind us that humanity is at its best when the boundaries that divide us give way to the shared act of making something together. Created in 2012, Public Works builds and maintains an intergenerational and multicultural community from all five boroughs. Working deeply with 9 partner organizations and our members through year-round arts programming—including classes, potlucks, attending performances, and our summer production—Public Works activates cultural institutions’ potential to become spaces where people find belonging, combat isolation, and are nurtured as artists.

Public Works’ PUBLIC RECORD closes 2026’s SHAKESPEARE FOR THE CITY, The Public’s annual summer celebration of free programming bringing world-class theater to audiences through New York City. The Free Shakespeare in the Park production of ROMEO & JULIET kicked off the summer, followed by Mobile Unit’s free touring production of AS YOU LIKE IT. Free Shakespeare in the Park continues with THE WINTER’S TALE before Public Works returns to The Delacorte over Labor Day weekend.

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